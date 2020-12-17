Big coronavirus case spikes in Maine reported this week

The day before, Dr. Nirav D. Shah, head of the Maine CDC, told reporters the one-day total of new cases for Wednesday was 551, a “new one-day high mark with respect to the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 that we’ve had.”

Maine public health officials on Thursday reported 590 new COVID-19 cases in the state, a significant one-day spike for a state that’s reported nearly 18,000 cases since March.

Then on Thursday morning, the Maine CDC’s online dashboard put Wednesday’s single-day tally at 619. Long explained the revised figure in a follow-up email Thursday.

“Maine CDC reports the difference in cumulative cases from 11:59 p.m. one day to 11:59 p.m. the next day,” Long wrote. “Today, we report 590 additional cumulative cases. Yesterday, we reported 551 additional cumulative cases. The 619 listed for yesterday on the dashboard reflects the number of cases assigned out for review and investigation. That total will change as investigators determine that some assigned cases do not meet the criteria to be a case. The results of those investigations will be reflected in adjusted totals for each date on the dashboard.”

The agency, Long said, “has used the change in cumulative cases from one day to the next as its metric for reporting daily cases throughout the pandemic. We believe it is the most accurate reflection of changes from one day to the next.”

Authorities also said 276 people have died from the virus in Maine to date.

As recently as the fall, the new daily case tallies were far lower, with September seeing daily totals under 50 and October’s single-day tallies topping 100 cases just once, according to the dashboard.

The more grim recent numbers come as Maine — like states across the country — recently received initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting hope is on the horizon, even if it’ll likely be several months before the vaccine is widely available to the general public.

“Today, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Maine and will be administered to frontline health care workers across the state,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement Monday. “This news is a much-needed beacon of hope in an otherwise difficult time.”

Mills cautioned Mainers to remain vigilant against the spread of the virus.

“While our spirits are lifted and we share in a collective sense of relief, particularly for frontline health care workers who are exhausted and have been working around the clock to save lives, it will take months to administer the vaccine to all Maine people and we must keep our guard up,” Mills said Monday.

She urged state residents to “wear your masks, watch your distance, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands — to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and your fellow Maine citizens as we undertake this critical process.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.