Boston police recruits help shovel out Hyde Park neighborhood

Each recruit was told to bring a shovel with them to help dig out the neighborhood following their morning workout, police said in a statement.

Armed with shovels, more than 100 Boston police recruits cleared snow from sidewalks, driveways and cars Thursday in the neighborhood surrounding the police academy on Williams Avenue in Hyde Park, the department said.

Staff from the academy led the recruits on an “every minute on the minute workout,” the statement said. Four squads of recruits were separated into two groups, “with each side alternating” shoveling up and down streets, police said.

“Community policing was on full display, with future Boston police officers” coming to aid of “ever patient and immensely thankful neighbors,” police wrote.

Advertisement

Separately, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said that the city’s snow emergency and parking ban will be lifted as of 7 a.m. Friday. Residents whose vehicles were towed can search the city’s online database boston.gov/towing to find out which tow company removed their car. Residents may also call the city’s transportation department at 617-635-3900 or the police department at 617-343-4629, according to the mayor’s office.









Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.