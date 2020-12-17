Boston a portrait of resilience during wicked big snowstorm

“Thank you to all of the hardworking men and women of the #BPD who are busy keeping our streets safe during this snow emergency,” cops tweeted around 10 a.m. “Whether it be a pandemic, a snowstorm, or any other unforeseen circumstances - #werestillhere .”

Boston police, via Twitter Thursday, suggested it would take a lot more than a foot of snow to knock them off their game.

As snow continued to batter the Hub Thursday morning, residents and municipal workers did what Bostonians do under weather-related duress: fight through it with equal doses of humor, frustration and resilience.

Advertisement

That message was accompanied by a photo of a BPD vehicle parked outside a coffee shop amid the snowy scene. Fellow tweeters were amused and grateful.

“Yes, thank you @bostonpolice,” one woman replied. “Shout out to C6 in Southie!” Said another tweeter, “Good job!” A third noted, “Thanks...also love the humor of posting a police car outside a coffee shop.”

Boston EMS was also picking up the slack.

The agency tweeted Thursday morning that it “has additional units deployed to support emergency medical coverage throughout the duration of the storm. If you do need to travel, take it slow and move over for emergency response vehicles.”

Some Bostonians made time for recreation, including City Councilor Kenzie Bok, who threw on a pair of skis.

“Nothing I would rather do than get up early to ski Boston Common in a storm!” Bok tweeted above a photo of herself in ski gear on the Common, complete with goggles and a wool hat. “[Thank you] to the @BostonParksDept workers already disrupting my trail by clearing the secondary paths!”

Bok even posted an 18-second video of her cross country skiing excursion through the Common, with the snow steadily falling. “Videos while skiing are tricky, but here’s an attempt,” she wrote above the brief clip.

Advertisement

Twitter was pleased.

“Love it,” one person replied. “The Common & Public Garden are magical when we get heavy snow.”

Friends of the Public Garden, a nonprofit that works to preserve the Common and garden, also noted the winter makeover the area received Thursday, tweeting out a Rockwell-esque shot of the park draped in snow.

“Whoa! Still coming down.... if you’re out and about taking #pixintheparks, please share them with us!” the group tweeted. “#BabyItsColdOutside #Staywarm #BostonCommon #PublicGarden #CommAveMall @BostonParksDept.”

But the chilly chatter online wasn’t all happy.

“My car is towed, no agency is open, and I don’t know if I can move tomorrow as scheduled,” tweeted one man. “I need to know if I’ll be able to park on [B]eacon [S]treet. I get that it’s snowing, but there needs to be some communication line open.”

Others wondered why Boston Public Schools students were being dismissed early from remote learning, which by definition doesn’t require any vehicular travel.

“I do not understand why there is an early dismissal from school when the vast majority of students are already learning at home,” one person wrote. “Can someone from @BostonSchoolsplease explain the rationale?”

That query prompted a cheeky reply from one person who wrote simply, “Sledding?”

But one woman pointed out that heavy snow can still disrupt the school day, even if no one has to get on a bus.

Advertisement

“[Y]’all should still honor snow days because you have NO idea how the snow day is interrupting the remote learning set ups for teachers, students and families,” she tweeted.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.