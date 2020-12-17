Boston’s health chief says COVID-19 numbers ‘definitely concerning’ and could get worse

Martinez said medical authorities expect COVID-19 numbers in Boston to slowly climb throughout the holiday period, a time when many people traditionally travel to visit their families. Boston has reported more than 34,000 COVID-19 cases and 963 deaths.

”There’s no question that hospitals are seeing increased activity,” said Martinez in an interview.

Boston’s head of health and human services, Marty Martinez, said Thursday that the city’s coronavirus trends are “definitely concerning” and could worsen in coming weeks.

“The question will be, can we slow them down enough, can we flatten out these numbers so we don’t see some of the challenges . . . from the spring?” asked Martinez.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Boston announced plans to reimpose restrictions on some industries because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. The state and several other municipalities have recently taken similar measures to try to slow the spread of infections and reduce the strain on hospitals.

While Martinez said hospitals in Boston are not in danger of being overwhelmed at this moment, he noted: “It doesn’t mean we’re not concerned with the number of folks that we’re seeing in the ICU.” About 90 percent of the city’s nonsurgical intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the city’s latest statistics.

As of Wednesday, there were about 340 people hospitalized in Boston because of COVID-19, the most since mid-June, although far below April numbers, when the city saw about 1,500 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, he said.

“We can see these metrics climbing and that’s why the mayor made that decision to say, ‘Listen we need to pull back to the earlier phase,’ ” said Martinez. “And if we see them keep going, we will pull back even further.”

At least four COVID-19 metrics the city is tracking have surpassed predetermined thresholds of concern, including emergency room visits, new cases, and availability of adult ICU, medical, and surgical beds in Boston hospitals.

Advertisement





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.