FDA advisory panel considers Moderna vaccine for COVID-19

Within days, it could become the second vaccine dispatched to hospitals, nursing homes, and other injection sites nationwide to inoculate front-line health workers and the vulnerable elderly in the first phase of an ambitious vaccination campaign. Moderna’s product would join the first vaccine, based on the same technology, which was developed by drug giant Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech and granted emergency use authorization last week.

The company’s messenger RNA vaccine candidate, which boasted a 94.1 percent effectiveness rate in clinical studies, is likely to be approved by US regulators Friday for emergency use against COVID-19. It would claim a place in history, alongside basketball, anesthesia, and computer spreadsheets, as a game-changing Massachusetts innovation.

With the coronavirus surging relentlessly across the nation, a panel of medical experts convened Thursday to consider an experimental vaccine from Cambridge-based Moderna that could accelerate the drive to immunize Americans.

Moderna’s vaccine showed high efficacy in all groups in a late-stage clinical trial involving 30,000 people between 18 and 95 years old, Moderna senior vice president Jacqueline Miller, told the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee.

Miller said a quarter of those in the study were over 65 while 10 percent were Black, 5 percent Asian American, and 21 percent identified as Hispanic. Twenty-three percent of participants had pre-conditions, such as diabetes and heart and lung disease, that put them at elevated risk for COVID-19.

At a public comment session, though, some speakers bemoaned that the clinical trials didn’t include children, pregnant women, and people living in long-term care facilities and said more data will be needed before the vaccine is approved for those groups. Others warned against letting celebrities or wealthy people to “jump the line” in getting the vaccine and said large numbers of people remain hesitant to take the vaccine, including many in underserved communities.

“It’s important to emphasize that mistrust of the government and the pharmaceutical industry runs deep” among Black and other minority patients at Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General hospitals, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, an infectious disease specialist at Harvard Medical School, told the panel.

Ojikuto called on medical professionals to launch an educational effort targeting Black, Latinx, and indigenous communities. “What has been done is not nearly enough,” she said. “We need to reframe vaccination as a process of empowering our communities.”

Others said uptake of the vaccination will also hinge on practical considerations, such as making sure facilities such as Navy ships and prisons have required cold storage capacity. Dr. James Woody, a pediatric immunologist in California and retired Navy captain, said about 65 percent of Navy vessels have had coronavirus infections.

Some called for making sure participants in the Moderna trial continue to be monitored and those who had been given a placebo rather than the vaccine don’t drop out of the study if the vaccine is approved for emergency use. The company has proposed giving placebo patients the vaccine, but it’s not clear if FDA regulators — who worry that might limit data on the vaccine’s long-term effects — will accept the plan.

“It’s important we carefully consider the volunteer’s viewpoints,” said Dr. Lindsey Baden, a Brigham and Women’s researcher who was co-principal investigator in Moderna’s vaccine study, referring to the trial participants. “Without them, clinical research can not function.”

While most of the side effects seen in Moderna’s clinical studies were soreness, fever, headache, and fatigue, considered mild or moderate but not dangerous, advisory committee members peppered company officials with questions about small numbers of more serious adverse events. Three people who took the vaccine developed Bell’s palsy, a temporary facial analysis. The condition was also seen in four people in the Pfizer vaccine trial, but no link has been established between the vaccines and the condition.

Shortly after the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee got underway Thursday, a top FDA vaccines official addressed another health concern. He told the panel that regulators were closely monitoring adverse events from the Pfizer vaccine reported at an Alaska hospital this week.

The events won’t stop the vaccine rollout because “the totality of data at this time continues to support vaccinations,” Doran Fink, deputy director of the agency’s vaccines applications office, told members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. But he said the reported side effects “underscore the need to remain vigilant during the early phase of the vaccination campaign.”

Two health workers at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau experienced worrisome reactions minutes after being vaccinated and one, who had no previous allergies, was hospitalized after she had an anaphylactic reaction with shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate.

“We anticipate that there will be additional reports, which we will rapidly investigate,” Fink said. “We learned of these cases through established safety surveillance systems that worked exactly as designed.” He said the FDA was working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor cases of adverse events, and quickly communicate its findings to vaccine makers and recipients.

The advisory committee, made up of prominent virologists and infectious disease specialists who work outside government, kicked off their proceedings at 9 a.m. Thursday, meeting virtually on a video feed that was broadcast publicly.

They are planning to review data from Moderna’s last-stage clinical trial of its vaccine in 30,000 people. The two-dose regimen, administered 28 days apart, was tested in people 18 years and older. If authorized for emergency use, distribution of about 6 million doses could begin as early as this weekend.

























Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.