Globe Santa gets lots of help delivering holiday joy

Before a box of presents arrives at a family’s home, it must first be assembled and sorted by ZIP code, large pallets of those boxes must be packed onto trucks and deposited at post offices, then massive amounts of packaging and shipping materials must be recycled.

As Globe Santa works to bring gifts to thousands of local families in time for Christmas, teams of helpers are also working to make sure everything is in place, despite the extra challenges the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, couldn’t get any of that done without a set of reliable partners, according to Bill Connolly, Globe Santa’s executive director.

“Each company has their own motivation, but giving back to the community stands in the center, along with knowing the immediate impact of their donated services that help 32,000-plus children have a smile on Christmas Day,” Connolly said in an e-mail.

Northeastern Assembly, based in Canton, receives the toys, books, and other gifts, packs them up for families, sorts the packages according to where the families live, and then transports everything to local post offices for the final step in delivery, Connolly said.

Celina Cruz, who is the marketing manager at Northeastern Assembly and also handles logistics, said the firm has been working with Globe Santa for three years and tries hard to streamline its processes to save costs.

“Every dollar counts. Every dollar that we spend on extra freight, or postage, or employees, or whatever, is a dollar less that’s available for the kids,” Cruz said. “We really want to maximize our operation for them.”

Northeastern Assembly and its staff take their partnership with Globe Santa very seriously, she said.

“We always marvel at the generosity of the wonderful gifts that the kids get,” Cruz said. “We marvel at the generosity of all these companies that donate.”

NITCO, based in Wilmington, provides a forklift and pallet jacks that are vital for moving the thousands of boxes of holiday gifts across the warehouse while they are sorted and repacked for delivery.

“The forklift is an important piece of equipment. … They bring it in, they bring in everything we need to charge it, and take care of it, and maintain it,” Connolly said. “And if there’s any problems, they swap it out.”

Alan Hamersley, president of NITCO, said the company has worked with Globe Santa since the late 1980s.

“We are kind of a logistical Santa Claus behind the scenes,” Hamersley said. “We donate the use of the lift equipment that really probably touches almost every toy that comes in and out of that distribution center.”

With tens of thousands of toys and books arriving at the Globe Santa warehouse in one set of packaging and leaving in another set, a great deal of material must be hauled away and recycled.

“All the cardboard that we generate from opening the boxes of toys, that all has to be efficiently removed from the warehouse and put into some place where it’s taken away, and that’s what JRM Hauling does for us,” Connolly said. “It’s saving us a ton of money.”

JRM Hauling and Recycling, based in Peabody, provides two large dumpsters to Globe Santa and hauls away cardboard, broken pallets, and other waste to its own recycling facilities.

Jimmy Motzkin, president of JRM Hauling, said the family business was glad to partner with Globe Santa for the first time this year.

“We’re proud to be included in the organization” and to help deliver “toys to those that are less fortunate,” Motzkin said. “We’re very glad to be able to help in any way we can.”

Jeremy Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com

