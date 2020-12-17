Heavy snowfall recorded in cities and towns across New England

About 2-3 feet of snow was dumped on southwest Maine and central New Hampshire as of Thursday afternoon, she said.

Parts of New Hampshire and Maine experienced “very high snowfall rates” due to a heavy band of snowfall Thursday morning, according to Maura Casey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, which collects data from New Hampshire and southern parts of Maine.

Heavy snowfall was recorded in several cities and towns across New England after a stubborn weather system , which brought freezing temperatures and cold winds, blanketed the region with fluffy snow late Wednesday into Thursday, according to meteorologists.

Despite over 20 inches of snowfall being reported by residents, records are “not likely” to be broken in Concord, New Hampshire, where the national weather service maintains snowfall data from past years, Casey said. The record of 27.5 inches was set in 1888.

In Portland, Maine, it’s also unlikely that the snowfall will surpass its record of 30 inches.

“This is purely anecdotal, but I live in Portland and had to clear about 8 inches off my car,” Casey said. “We’re hitting our peak in Maine, and New Hampshire has already hit their peak.”

Still, there have been several reports of more than 30 inches of snowfall in several counties, Casey said. Over 40 inches of snowfall was reported in Grantham, New Hampshire – the highest total reported in either of the states.

Overall, the snow likely won’t be much of a nuisance, Casey said.

“It’s very, very fluffy and light snow,” she said.

In Vermont, residents in the lower part of the state have experienced the most snowfall with between 2-3 feet across the area, said Andrea LaRocca, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Some of the towns in the lower area have reported “really impressive” amounts, including Ludlow and Peru, which both have seen upwards of 44 inches of snow since midnight, she said.

On the other hand, Burlington have seen only about 2 inches.

“Those amounts are pretty rare, but the mechanism that causes those amounts are quite typical of these coastal systems,” LaRocca said.

Snowfall rates in the lower part of the state “likely exceeded” 2-3 inches of snow per hour at its peak, she said.

In Rhode Island, a record 5.8 inches of snow was recorded in Providence as of late morning, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record of 4 inches was set in 1961.

Most areas of Rhode Island have seen a total of more than 10 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

In Connecticut, Hartford surpassed its previous record of 6.5 inches of snow set in 2016, according to the National Weather Service. The city recorded 7.8 inches of snow as of early Thursday afternoon.

Western parts of Connecticut have experienced the heaviest snowfall, with New Milford recording the highest amount in the state at 16.5 inches, according to snowfall maps.

As of late Thursday morning, Boston recorded 12.5 inches of snow – surpassing the previous record of 6.4 inches set in 2013, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall totals recorded before midnight were not included in the count.

There is a “good chance” that snowfall in Worcester will break the previous record of 9.9 inches set in 1970, said Bryce Williams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

The heaviest snowfall in Massachusetts has been recorded in the Berkshires, where 12-18 inches of snow have fallen, Williams said. The northeastern part of the state has seen between 8-14 inches.

“This is right in line with what we were expecting for at least the last 24 hours,” Williams said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.