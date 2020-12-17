fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here’s how much snow is falling across Massachusetts

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated December 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
Snow accumulated across Massachusetts.
Craig F. Walker

Thursday’s nor’easter is well underway. Here’s a look at how much snow is falling in your area, according to the National Weather Service.

The following numbers were last updated at 3:45 a.m., according to the weather service.

MASSACHUSETTS

Barnstable County

Teaticket 4.5 in. 1:27 a.m.

South Dennis 3 in. 1:12 a.m.

Bristol County

Taunton 6.2 in. 2:38 a.m.

New Bedford 4 in. 2:24 a.m.

Attleboro 3 in. 12:59 a.m.

Easton 1.9 in. 12:20 a.m.

Essex County

Saugus 3.5 in. 1:37 a.m.

Hampden County

Longmeadow 10 in. 2:34 a.m.

Southwick 8 in. 2:10 a.m.

East Longmeadow 5.5 in. 1:24 a.m.

Agawam 5.5 in. 1:13 a.m.

Springfield 4.8 in. 1:20 a.m.

Westfield 4.3 in. 12:43 a.m.

Hampshire County

Westhampton 5.0 in. 1:05 a.m.

Middlesex County

North Reading 5.0 in. 2 a.m.

Somerville 5.0 in. 2 a.m.

Sudbury 3.5 in. 1:51 a.m.

Dracut 1.5 in. 12:53 a.m.

Norfolk County

Foxboro 6.0 in. 1:32 a.m.

Plymouth County

Rockland 5.0 in. 2 a.m.

Suffolk County

Dorchester 2.0 in. 12:25 a.m.

Worcester County

Blackstone 6.8 in. 1:31 a.m.

Grafton 6.0 in. 1:42 a.m.

Sterling 5.0 in. 2:11 a.m.

RHODE ISLAND

Bristol County

Barrington 4.0 in. 1:28 a.m.

Providence County

Glocester 8.0 in. 2:39 a.m.

Providence 4.0 in. 12:55 a.m.


Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.