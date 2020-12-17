Here’s how much snow is falling across Massachusetts

Thursday’s nor’easter is well underway. Here’s a look at how much snow is falling in your area, according to the National Weather Service.
The following numbers were last updated at 3:45 a.m., according to the weather service.
MASSACHUSETTS
Barnstable County
Teaticket 4.5 in. 1:27 a.m.
South Dennis 3 in. 1:12 a.m.
Bristol County
Taunton 6.2 in. 2:38 a.m.
New Bedford 4 in. 2:24 a.m.
Attleboro 3 in. 12:59 a.m.
Easton 1.9 in. 12:20 a.m.
Essex County
Saugus 3.5 in. 1:37 a.m.
Hampden County
Longmeadow 10 in. 2:34 a.m.
Southwick 8 in. 2:10 a.m.
East Longmeadow 5.5 in. 1:24 a.m.
Agawam 5.5 in. 1:13 a.m.
Springfield 4.8 in. 1:20 a.m.
Westfield 4.3 in. 12:43 a.m.
Hampshire County
Westhampton 5.0 in. 1:05 a.m.
Middlesex County
North Reading 5.0 in. 2 a.m.
Somerville 5.0 in. 2 a.m.
Sudbury 3.5 in. 1:51 a.m.
Dracut 1.5 in. 12:53 a.m.
Norfolk County
Foxboro 6.0 in. 1:32 a.m.
Plymouth County
Rockland 5.0 in. 2 a.m.
Suffolk County
Dorchester 2.0 in. 12:25 a.m.
Worcester County
Blackstone 6.8 in. 1:31 a.m.
Grafton 6.0 in. 1:42 a.m.
Sterling 5.0 in. 2:11 a.m.
RHODE ISLAND
Bristol County
Barrington 4.0 in. 1:28 a.m.
Providence County
Glocester 8.0 in. 2:39 a.m.
Providence 4.0 in. 12:55 a.m.
