Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber ask Supreme Court to deny government request to review appellate ruling tossing death penalty

Justice Department lawyers seek review of the ruling issued July 31 by the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. The appeals court tossed Tsarnaev’s death sentence, finding the judge who presided over his 2015 trial in US District Court in Boston failed to thoroughly question prospective jurors about their exposure to pretrial publicity in the case.

Thursday’s filing from Tsarnaev’s legal team came in response to a formal request, known as a petition for a writ of certiorari, that prosecutors filed with the high court in October asking the panel to review the matter.

Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to deny a request from prosecutors to review a July appeals court ruling that vacated his death sentence in the high-profile case.

The appeals court also found the judge improperly refused to allow Tsarnaev’s attorneys to present evidence to jurors indicating Tamerlan Tsarnaev, his older brother and accomplice in the bombings, had allegedly murdered three people in Waltham in 2011 and recruited a friend to join him in that crime.

“That evidence went to the heart of respondent’s [Dzhokhar’s] mitigation case because it showed Tamerlan’s planning of extreme violence and his ability to influence others to join him in those acts,” Dzhokar Tsarnaev’s lawyers wrote in Thursday’s document filed with the Supreme Court.

The Tsarnaev brothers set off two pressure cooker bombs near the marathon finish line on April 15, 2013, killing three people including an 8-year-old Dorchester boy and wounding hundreds more. The brothers also fatally shot an MIT police officer on April 18, 2013, while they were on the run.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the blasts.

In seeking high court review of the appellate court ruling tossing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence, prosecutors wrote in their October filing that the younger sibling was a willing participant in the bombings who read radical Islamic literature, expressed an interest in jihad and martyrdom and showed no remorse or inclination to disassociate from his older brother following the attack.

“Whatever ability Tamerlan might have had to strong-arm [his alleged Waltham accomplice] into helping with a robbery” resulting in murder in 2011, “it would not show that he could or did strong-arm respondent into perpetrating a terrorist act. ... While separated from his brother, he [Dzhokhar] placed a bomb in a crowd within a few feet of several children, and detonated the bomb.”

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s lawyers on Thursday also zeroed in on the First Circuit’s findings on the questioning of prospective jurors about their exposure to the onslaught of pre-trial publicity.

The trial judge, the filing said, rather than probe prospective jurors’ exposure to the coverage in the news and on social media, deferred “instead to their untested assurances of impartiality. ... The district court seated one prospective juror who dissembled about calling respondent a ‘piece of garbage’ and sheltering in place, and another who hid a friend’s suggestion to ‘play the part,’ ‘get on the jury,’ and send respondent ‘to jail where he will be taken care of.’”

Prosecutors in their October filing insisted jury selection was fair, calling it “an exhaustive” process that included a 21-day voir dire - examination of prospective jurors - that the First Circuit appeals court praised for its “thoroughness and effectiveness, which the [appeals] court cited as a reason for denying a change of venue” that Tsarnaev’s lawyers sought prior to trial.

Tsarnaev, 27, remains incarcerated at a federal supermax prison in Colorado. The July ruling from the appeals court granted him a new trial for the sentencing phase only. He’ll die in custody either after serving a life sentence or by execution, whether the Supreme Court agrees to review the case or not, according to legal filings.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.