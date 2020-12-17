A look at the snowfall across Massachusetts

The state’s first major snowstorm in more than a year is underway, and by midnight Thursday, there were multiple reports of snow accumulation, over 300 power outages, and a motor vehicle crash as roads were quickly becoming covered.
Auburn Police reported a snapped utility pole just after midnight due to a motor vehicle crash, according to a tweet from the department’s official Twitter account.
Millbury Street closed at the Farmer’s Daughter for utility pole snapped at base due to motor vehicle crash. @nationalgridus enroute to evaluate #MAsnow— Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) December 17, 2020
At around 1 a.m., the MTBA said it would suspend all ferry services Thursday due to the expected snow, high winds, and rough seas.
All MBTA Ferry service will be suspended on Thursday, December 17, 2020 due to the incoming winter weather; which is expected to bring snow, high winds, and rough seas. More: https://t.co/VHCW6B55hV— MBTA (@MBTA) December 17, 2020
The Westborough area reportedly saw around 1.4 inches of snow at around 11:30 p.m., according to a snow fall report retweeted by National Weather Service Boston.
This is a perfect example of how to send a snowfall report! Let us know how much, what time, and location. Bonus points if you give the temperature and dewpoint. https://t.co/OjRlNlXLvm— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 17, 2020
Snow started to fall in Wilmington at around 11:30 p.m., and the town’s police department encouraged residents to avoid travel, and to reduce speeds if on the road.
The snow is starting to fall & the #WilmingtonMA DPW is heading out to treat the roads. Please avoid unnecessary travel this evening. If you do need to be on the road, please reduce your speeds and #dontcrowdtheplow. #MAstorm pic.twitter.com/bJwkSmU7yc— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) December 17, 2020
Flash freezing is expected to occur across Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and possibly parts of Boston, according to the National Weather Service, as temperatures are expected to warm to above freezing overnight, and then plummet into the 20s later Thursday morning. Flash freezing occurs when standing water or slush freezes rapidly into ice.
[7 pm] So what the heck is a Flash Freeze? When standing water or slush freezes rapidly into #ice. Notice how temps warm overnight to above freezing (32F) across #RI & southeast #MA, possibly including #Boston. Then temps plummet into 20s later Thu morning, hence flash freeze #MA pic.twitter.com/mAGGKOhsFu— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 17, 2020
Here’s a look at some of the snowy scenes around Mass. as the storm continued to unfold:
Flakes falling in Boston! #Boston25 #SnowStorm2020 pic.twitter.com/rqducASYCu— Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) December 17, 2020
Reporting from Lowell, MA tonight where more than a foot of snow is expected @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/xCUZvZgplg— Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) December 17, 2020
#SnowEmergency declared in #Boston and @bostonpolice are out doing enforcement as the flakes begin to fall. https://t.co/oKoyW5v45m pic.twitter.com/6ArYER7AcA— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 17, 2020
And another half dozen for the donut lovers. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/duPZWMx5fL— Todd Kazakiewich (@ToddKazakiewich) December 17, 2020
Snowy conditions in #Worcester and the storm is only expected to intensify from here. Full forecast: https://t.co/WJMlqWLU5T #WCVBstorm #mawx #snow pic.twitter.com/bPGMcYH4SW— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 17, 2020
Apparently it’s time to make the donuts. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/JTrcU8h8pv— Todd Kazakiewich (@ToddKazakiewich) December 17, 2020
The #snow is coming down at a pretty good clip in #Needham. The EyeOpener team is already assembling. We will see you starting at 4am! Be safe, everyone! #wcvb #mawx pic.twitter.com/KUpFkOKDKG— Jenny Barron (@JennyWCVB) December 17, 2020
With #snow falling in the @CityOfBoston, crews are loading-up with salt to treat and clear #BostonStreets. Video below from Frontage Road. Remember that for all your #winter resources, go to: https://t.co/WgOfYr3Wks pic.twitter.com/vvc9KQHfeA— Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) December 17, 2020
The weather outside going downhill here @boston25 HQ right now!💨❄️ @KevinBoston25 has constant updates at 10&11! #noreaster2020 pic.twitter.com/QyfH7Gnook— Mark Ockerbloom (@ocktalks) December 17, 2020
Well....looks like we won't be showing you any traffic cameras this morning.... pic.twitter.com/xR8r2DFMNc— Kevin Wiles Jr (@kwilesjrnews) December 17, 2020
