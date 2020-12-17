A look at the snowfall across Massachusetts

Auburn Police reported a snapped utility pole just after midnight due to a motor vehicle crash, according to a tweet from the department’s official Twitter account.

The state’s first major snowstorm in more than a year is underway, and by midnight Thursday, there were multiple reports of snow accumulation, over 300 power outages , and a motor vehicle crash as roads were quickly becoming covered.

At around 1 a.m., the MTBA said it would suspend all ferry services Thursday due to the expected snow, high winds, and rough seas.

The Westborough area reportedly saw around 1.4 inches of snow at around 11:30 p.m., according to a snow fall report retweeted by National Weather Service Boston.

Snow started to fall in Wilmington at around 11:30 p.m., and the town’s police department encouraged residents to avoid travel, and to reduce speeds if on the road.

Flash freezing is expected to occur across Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and possibly parts of Boston, according to the National Weather Service, as temperatures are expected to warm to above freezing overnight, and then plummet into the 20s later Thursday morning. Flash freezing occurs when standing water or slush freezes rapidly into ice.

Here’s a look at some of the snowy scenes around Mass. as the storm continued to unfold:

