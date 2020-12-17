Man, 38, facing charges after allegedly driving drunk into autobody shop in Ashby

A 38-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his car into an auto repair shop while driving drunk and fled the scene in Ashby Wednesday night, police said.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a car crash into a building at G&M Automotive on Fitchburg State Road, according to a statement from Ashby police.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2003 Subaru Forester that had crashed through the garage bays of the auto repair shop, causing “heavy damage” to the building and other cars inside, police said. There was no one in the car or the building at the time.