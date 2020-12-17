Man, 38, facing charges after allegedly driving drunk into autobody shop in Ashby

A 38-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his car into an auto repair shop while driving drunk and fled the scene in Ashby Wednesday night, police said.
Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a car crash into a building at G&M Automotive on Fitchburg State Road, according to a statement from Ashby police.
Upon arrival, officers found a 2003 Subaru Forester that had crashed through the garage bays of the auto repair shop, causing “heavy damage” to the building and other cars inside, police said. There was no one in the car or the building at the time.
Witnesses on scene gave officers a description of the driver, later identified as Damon Thomas Wuth, of Ashby, who fled the scene, police said. Blood stains found inside the car indicated that he was likely injured, the statement said.
Officers found Wuth’s driver’s license inside the car and drove to the address listed, where he was located, police said. He was arrested and booked at the Ashby Police Department, where his blood alcohol content was found to be .224.
Wuth was brought to a local hospital for treatment of cuts, mostly caused by broke glass, the statement said.
He is facing charges of operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, and leaving the scene of accident with property damage, police said. Wuth will likely be arraigned in Ayer District Court Friday, the statement said.
