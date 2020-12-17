Mass. reports 591 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 418 among school staff members

During the week that ended Dec. 16, there were 591 new coronavirus cases among students and 418 among school staff members reported to the state, according to education officials.

Thursday’s report — amounting to 1,009 new cases reported overall — is the highest number of new cases reported in a single week since the start of the academic year. State officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single district, New Bedford Public Schools reported 33 cases among students and nine among staff members, Quincy Public Schools reported 10 cases among students and 10 among staff members, and Plymouth and Shrewsbury public schools each reported 19 new cases.