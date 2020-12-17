New Hampshire truck driver faces charges after ice crashes through windshield of another car, injuring motorist

Richard Leiter, 60, was arrested and charged with vehicular assault, reckless conduct, and negligent driving, according to a Facebook post by the Londonderry Police Department.

A Derry, N.H. man turned himself in to police Wednesday to answer to charges after snow and ice allegedly flew off of the truck he was driving on Dec. 9 and crashed through the windshield of another vehicle, seriously injuring the driver.

A 22-year-old driver was injured when a large chunk of ice and snow allegedly dislodged from a box truck and crashed through the windshield of this car in Londonderry, N.H. on Dec. 9.

Leiter was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to be arraigned in Derry District Court on Feb. 17, police said in the post.

Leiter was driving a box truck on Route 102 on the afternoon of Dec. 9 when snow and ice allegedly dislodged from the truck and struck a Honda Accord that was being driven by 22-year-old Michael Conry of Londonderry, N.H., police said.

Conry suffered serious injuries to his face and eyes and had to undergo several surgeries to remove numerous pieces of glass from both of his eyes, police said.

The Londonderry Police Department and the New Hampshire State Police are scheduled to hold a press conference Friday to talk about Jessica’s Law, which requires drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles.

Police said Conry also had a message that he wanted to share with the public, to remind them about the importance of clearing snow and ice off their vehicles before getting behind the wheel. “Please take two minutes to brush off your car or truck,” Conry said. “It could literally save a life and it almost took mine.”





