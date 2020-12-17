Nonantum celebrates Christmas with parade

“This is our first revival parade of what we used to do when we were kids,” said Anthony ‘Fatty’ Pellegrini, Jr., chairman of the Nonantum Children’s Christmas Party Association, which organized the parade and decked-out Coletti-Magni Park with lights and decorations including an 18-foot Santa.

Before Sunday, the parade was just a cherished memory to some longtime Nonantum residents.

As Nonantum prepares for a holiday season like no other, Santa, his elves, and a host of cartoon characters paraded through the village streets in a Holiday Roll on Sunday spreading cheer and reviving a tradition last celebrated over 25 years ago.

Pellegrini and his sister Linda Anderson led the effort to bring back the parade with help from volunteers. It was dedicated to Allan L. ‘Jay’ Ciccone, Jr., who died suddenly in November after serving as alderman for Ward 1 in Newton and city councilor-at-large since 2007. One of the floats on the parade carried a sign reading, “THANK YOU! ALDERMAN ALLAN L. ‘JAY’ CICCONE, JR. - Love, NONANTUM -”

Ciccone was one of several people who pushed to bring back the parade, Pellegrini said.

“Jay was the first one up here to help me decorate this park, and he’s been pushing me for a lot of years to do the parade, bring the parade back,” Pellegrini said. “In his youth he participated in the previous Christmas parades. So it’s very important that we do this in his name.”

The parade wound through Nonantum streets, with Santa Claus and his helpers waving from floats as holiday music blasted and residents gathered on sidewalks.

Decades ago, Pellegrini’s father, Anthony ‘Fat’ Pellegrini, Sr., organized the parade and a village Christmas party. Those traditions fell by the wayside when he got sick in the early 1990s, said Pellegrini, Jr., but the Nonantum Children’s Christmas Party Association has kept up the holiday lighting of Coletti-Magni Park and a year-round tradition of giving food baskets and gift certificates to members of the community in need.

“Christmas is family, tradition, and it’s hard to do those things right now due to COVID,” said Jennifer Leone, a lifelong resident of Nonantum who came out to watch the parade with her family and children. “Luckily at least we got to keep some of our tradition that’s really unique to this neighborhood still alive.”

Usually, the Nonantum Children’s Christmas Party Association hosts a tree-lighting ceremony that attracts thousands, Pellegrini said, but the event was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

“We were so disappointed when the lighting was canceled,” Leone said, “I’ve looked forward to that my whole life and now I want to share that with my kids.”

But, she said, “now they can actually experience some form of Christmas with the Holiday Roll.”

Pellegrini said he got lots of help from volunteers during the weeks-long process of lighting the park and preparing for the parade.

“It’s a labor of love by a lot of people,” Pellegrini said.

Gabriel Harrison can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.