Pent-up demand for coronavirus vaccine crashes Mass General Brigham’s system

That outage, which lasted all night and into the morning, resurrected painful memories for a number of health care workers, for whom the severe shortages of personal protective gear earlier in the pandemic are still raw.

A notice from Mass General Brigham before 11 p.m. to its nearly 80,000 employees said the health care giant was experiencing “technical difficulties” with its online signup system, “driven by a large volume of employees trying to self-schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Images of jubilant health care workers lining up to get the eagerly awaited COVID-19 vaccine turned to frustration and for some, tears, as the online system for employees to sign up at the state’s largest hospital system crashed Wednesday night.

“Up all night after app crashed, in line this morning and still slots for today and tomorrow for vaccinations were filled before they cut the line,” tweeted Dr. Yuval Raz, a Mass General critical care and lung transplant physician, after 9 a.m. Thursday morning. “In my office holding back tears.”

Another doctor, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, also expressed frustration in an e-mail to the Globe late Wednesday.

“For the nurses and respiratory therapists working tonight, to be denied that access, to have that feeling of waiting for an online system to reboot and then fail, it brought people back to those early feelings of not knowing whether they would have enough PPE, the feeling of not being protected by an institution,” the doctor, who requested anonymity, wrote.

Administrators worked on the system all night and are gradually bringing it back online, said Ann Prestipino, an incident commander at Mass General Brigham.

“We had such an outpouring of interest it caused the system to slow down to a pace that was intolerable,” Prestipino said. So administrators shut down the system to figure out what was causing the problems.

“As multiple people tried to enter and reenter to get in, it compounded the problem,” she said.

Finally, technicians fixed the issue. But they wanted to ensure it didn’t crash again, so they opted to bring it back in four waves during the day Thursday, with employees at only certain hospitals able to access it at a time, she said.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton was brought back first around 9 a.m., she said. It was important to act quickly at that hospital because the facility doesn’t have the ultra cold storage capacity — minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit — needed to store the Pfizer vaccine.

The last wave of employees that are scheduled to gain access to the online portal to sign up will be at Mass General and Mass Eye and Ear after 8 p.m., she said.

All told, Mass General Brigham received about 8,775 doses in its first batch of vaccines. More are expected before the end of the month.

















Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.