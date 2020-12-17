fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: People (and puppies) enjoy the season’s first major snowfall

Updated December 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
Stephen played with his dog Maxi in the Public Garden as the pair enjoyed the snowstorm in Boston on Thursday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Nick Derby and his son Lleyton, 3, sledded down Walnut Street in Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Mia Bilezikian, of Boston, snowshoed through the Public Garden. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff


Jenna Switchenko (center) and her 20-month-old son Teddy sledded down the hill in front of the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Caroline Reily, of New Orleans, took her dogs Chicory (right) and Boudin for a walk through the Public Garden as she enjoyed the snow. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
David Finks, of Boston snowboarded on Boston Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Dana Wooten, of Boston (left) chased Byron Price, of Boston with a giant snowball as the two enjoyed the snow in the Public Garden. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Jordan Healy from Halifax enjoyed the snow as she sled down a hill behind the Holmes Public Library.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A cross country skier took to Boylston Street. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Samantha Arredondo, of North Attleboro, walked her dog, Fudge, through Copley Square.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff