Rhode Island getting far less COVID-19 vaccine than expected next week

“We have heard accounts of similar reductions in other states, and no clear explanation has been provided by Operation Warp Speed,” Raimondo said. “We are calling on the Trump administration to honor its commitments and provide the full allocation to Rhode Island.”

The state Department of Health learned on Wednesday that the state’s allocation of the Pfizer vaccine for the week beginning Dec. 21 has been slashed from 10,725 doses to 6,825 doses, she said.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will receive 3,900 fewer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than it had expected next week — an unexplained 36 percent reduction, Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state will continuing distributing the vaccine to front-line healthcare workers, and officials will evaluate the impact of the reduction on its vaccine plans.

The state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Subcommittee is scheduled to meet at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Raimondo is scheduled to provide her weekly update on the coronavirus at 1 p.m. Friday, and Dr. Philip A. Chan, an infectious disease doctor with the state Department of Health, will provide a detailed vaccine update.

On Monday, amid much fanfare, Dr. Christian Arbelaez became the first person in Rhode Island to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Lifespan – which runs Rhode Island, Hasbro Children’s, The Miriam, Bradley, and Newport hospitals – received 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday morning, several hours ahead of schedule. Shortly after Lifespan received the shipment, the Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee voted to recommend that hospitals begin vaccinating front-line hospital workers.

Hospital staff who have direct contact with COVID-positive patients or COVID-positive infectious fluids or materials are first in line for the vaccine, though some health experts have suggested that densely populated infection hotspots, like Central Falls, R.I., should be prioritized.

