Snow blankets region, breaks records, in biggest storm in years

In a region wracked by the coronavirus pandemic, officials and residents found themselves engaged in a familiar New England ritual: braving the elements and clearing the snow. Boston City Hall was closed, nonessential state employees did not have to report for work, and state courts shuttered their doors.

New England was hit Thursday with its biggest snowstorm in years, bringing freezing temperatures and gusty winds, breaking snowfall records in Boston and Providence, forcing the cancellation of some COVID-19 testing, and keeping thousands of children home for remote schooling.

The season’s first major snowstorm left local public works crews in Grafton wrestling with the removal of 16.1 inches of snow while multiple communities across the state received between 10 and 15 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Advertisement

In the storm’s aftermath, officials urged people to remain cautious. Temperatures dropped into the 20s statewide, making travel on sidewalks and highways hazardous due to ice. A winter parking ban in the City of Boston will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, the mayor’s office said.

In Boston, 12.5 inches of snow were recorded Thursday, breaking the record for the day of 6.4 inches set in 2013, the National Weather Service said. In Rhode Island, Providence crossed a less dramatic threshold — getting 5.8 inches and besting the record of 4 inches set in 1961, the weather service said.

The MBTA canceled ferry service, ran multiple bus routes on snow routes to avoid hills or narrow streets, and experienced delays on the subway and commuter rail lines.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said there were two tractor-trailer jackknife incidents in Western and Central Massachusetts but no serious injuries. Procopio reported some spinouts on Interstate 95 but no major incidents, with traffic volume very low.

Power outages were relatively minor, and utilities crews worked quickly to restore service, according to outage tracking by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At one point, 8,000 customers were without power, but that had dropped to around 1,100 by early evening.

Advertisement

Amid the cleanup, many residents and municipal workers did what Bostonians do under weather-related duress: fight through it with frustration, resilience, and humor.

Boston police, in a Twitter post, suggested it would take more than a foot of snow to knock them off their game.

“Thank you to all of the hardworking men and women of the #BPD who are busy keeping our streets safe during this snow emergency,” the department tweeted.

That message was accompanied by a photo of a police vehicle parked outside a coffee shop amid the snowy scene. Twitter users were amused and grateful.

“Yes, thank you @bostonpolice,” one woman replied.

“Good job!” another responded, “Thanks ... also love the humor of posting a police car outside a coffee shop.”

Armed with shovels, a new class of Boston police recruits cleared snow from sidewalks, driveways and cars in the Hyde Park neighborhood surrounding the police academy as part of their daily fitness routine, the department said.

The storm blanketed much of the region in white. Parts of New Hampshire and Maine experienced “very high snowfall rates” due to a heavy band of snowfall Thursday morning, according to Maura Casey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

About 2 to 3 feet of snow had fallen on Southwest Maine and Central New Hampshire, she said.

Advertisement

In Vermont, the southern part of the state experienced the greatest accumulations, with 2 to 3 feet of snow, according to Andrea LaRocca, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Some towns in the area reported “really impressive” amounts, including Ludlow and Peru, which both saw upward of 44 inches, she said.

In Peru, a town of fewer than 400, forecasters had been predicting at least a foot of snow. Surprised residents woke up to the largest snowfall in years, said Assistant Town Clerk Stephanie Hoffmann.

“You go outside and it’s just silence,” Hoffmann said Thursday afternoon. “It’s a beautiful sight to see.”

In Massachusetts, the snow brought out a playful and generous side of residents, many of whom posted about their exploits on social media.

“Nothing I would rather do than get up early to ski Boston Common in a storm!” Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok tweeted above a photo of herself in cross country ski gear, complete with goggles and a wool hat. “[Thank you] to the @BostonParksDept workers already disrupting my trail by clearing the secondary paths!”

“Thank god for having a snow blower and neighbors who actually know how to use it,” Roxbury State Representative Liz Miranda tweeted above photos of herself, a neighbor, and the snow blower in question attacking the precipitation. “Share the love. 11inches in the neighborhood.#roxbury”

In Milton, about two dozen children and a couple of parents found their way through knee deep snow drifts to the hill at the Ayer Observatory.

Advertisement

The parents said it was a great release from zoom meetings, the hangover stress of the election and the climbing COVID-19 infection rates. The red-faced children felt like it was an early Christmas gift.

When asked if anyone was playing hooky from school, one kid yelled out, “Hey. No snitching!”

Hannah Andrews and Anthia Davis, both 15, shared a snow tube that hit a bump and sent them airborne.

“This is so much fun,” Andrews said. “It’s a lot better than being stuck on the computer because, like, my eyes start to hurt and I have a headache all the time. So, yeah, it’s nice to get outside, and get some fresh air.”

This week’s snowfall could signal that Massachusetts will have a white Christmas.

Rob Megnia, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said a long-range forecast foresees rain Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, but that could change. And temperatures will be on the colder side, keeping the snowpack intact, he said.

“Snow on the ground for Christmas is still a possibility,” he said.

Staff writers Travis Andersen, Brittany Bowker, Stan Grossfeld, and Emily Sweeney and correspondents Matt Berg and Adam Sennott contributed to this report.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.