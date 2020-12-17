Snow gives gift of joy to kids and helps them forget their stress for a while

But somehow more than 25 joyous kids and a few parents found their way through knee-deep snow drifts early Thursday afternoon to the hill at the Ayer Observatory. Ascending toward the sky provided an appropriate setting, because although falling snow limited the view, emotionally everybody was already in heaven.

“There’s no sledding here now,” said the stern-faced security guard. “They are plowing the parking lots.”

The parents said it was a great release from Zoom meetings, hangover stress from the election, and climbing COVID-19 infection rates. The red-faced kids felt like it was an early Christmas gift.

When asked if anyone was playing hooky from school, one kid yelled out: “Hey. No snitching!”

Nearby Hannah Andrews and Anthia Davis, both 15, shared a snow tube that hit a bump and sent them airborne. Then they lingered in the snow giggling.

“This is so much fun,” says Andrews. “It’s a lot better than being stuck on the computer because, like, my eyes start to hurt and I have a headache all the time. So, yeah, it’s nice to get outside, and get some fresh air.”

As other kids slid down the hill in trains of sleds, on Spiderman tubes, and chased by tongue-wagging dogs, Andrews says she wasn’t in trouble for taking a break. She did her schoolwork early and would go back to online classes later.

Davis says she wasn’t not in trouble either.

“It’s actually one of my teachers who gives us extra credit to be outside to take a break,” she said. “This is really good that I actually did it for once.”

Andrews says she woke up all excited, texted her friend, and got dressed in layers so she was toasty warm.

“So, yeah, I love the look of the snow. It’s like everything is like white and pretty and it reminds me of Christmas,” she said. “I guess it makes me forget a little bit [about COVID-19] because we’re outside and we get to see our friends.”

