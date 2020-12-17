Snowboarders, skiers took to Boston’s streets after the snowstorm

Some Boston residents took advantage of the major snowstorm that hit New England and brought out their skis and snowboards to hit the slopes in their own backyard.
In Boston, 12.5 inches of snow were recorded Thursday, breaking a previous record for Dec. 17 that was set in 2013, according to the National Weather Service.
While the Boston Common hosted a crowd of sledders, David Finks took to the park to snowboard.
And in the Back Bay, one person cross-country skied.
And in a video posted by WCVB, a skier could be seen heading downhill on Mt. Vernon Street in Beacon Hill.
Advertisement
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.