Snowboarders, skiers took to Boston’s streets after the snowstorm

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated December 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
A cross-country skier took to Boylston Street as snow fell in Boston.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Some Boston residents took advantage of the major snowstorm that hit New England and brought out their skis and snowboards to hit the slopes in their own backyard.

In Boston, 12.5 inches of snow were recorded Thursday, breaking a previous record for Dec. 17 that was set in 2013, according to the National Weather Service.

While the Boston Common hosted a crowd of sledders, David Finks took to the park to snowboard.

David Finks, of Boston snowboarded on the Boston Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

And in the Back Bay, one person cross-country skied.

A cross-country skier took to Boylston Street.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

And in a video posted by WCVB, a skier could be seen heading downhill on Mt. Vernon Street in Beacon Hill.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.