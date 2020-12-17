These are the best places to go sledding in Boston and beyond

It’s time to break out the sleds.

After some parts of Massachusetts saw a foot of snow overnight due to a major storm that lingered over the region, canceling school for many, Thursday turned into a day to step outside for a break on the hills.

For years, a group of local mothers has been putting together an interactive map of spots they learned about through online groups and word-of-mouth. Here are a few of their suggestions, plus a some of our own.