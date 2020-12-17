These are the best places to go sledding in Boston and beyond

It’s time to break out the sleds.
After some parts of Massachusetts saw a foot of snow overnight due to a major storm that lingered over the region, canceling school for many, Thursday turned into a day to step outside for a break on the hills.
For years, a group of local mothers has been putting together an interactive map of spots they learned about through online groups and word-of-mouth. Here are a few of their suggestions, plus a some of our own.
Larz Anderson Park in Brookline
Jean B. Waldstein Playground in Brookline
Rogers Park in Brighton
Walsh Playground in Dorchester
The Sugar Bowl next to Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain
President’s Lawn at Tufts University in Medford
George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park
Boston Higashi School in Randolph
Highland Park in Roxbury
Flagstaff Hill on Boston Common
Danehy Park in Cambridge
Weld Hill at Arnold Arboretum
Medfield State Hospital in Medfield
Amory Park in Brookline
Strawberry Valley Golf Course in Abington
Coast Guard Hill in Marshfield
Corey Hill Park in Brookline
We want to hear from you, too. Tell us your favorite place to sled in Massachusetts:
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.