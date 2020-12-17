When is this storm going to be over?

Most of Cape Cod had 3 to 7 inches before the changeover to rain, and I’ve measured over 10 inches in the Metro West by 6 a.m.

If you’re hoping for all the meteorologists to be wrong on this one, those hopes were dashed as the snow piled up overnight.

As I write this, temperatures are in the teens north and west of Route 495, but in the lower 30s to the east. It is perfect snowman or snowball making snow in Metro Greater Boston, but conditions are lighter and fluffy in the colder air. Over the next few hours, certainly by noon, temperatures will fall back below freezing in nearly all of eastern Massachusetts.

Colder air in the teens and 20s will move back into Boston Thursday morning. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

Wind chills are in the single numbers and teens, so it’s full on winter gear this morning. The cold is nothing excessive nor is it record-breaking, but it’s definitely not going anywhere for a while.

If you did get heavy wet snow, it will tend to refreeze in all areas except Cape Cod where I don’t think it will go below freezing today. Temperatures will drop 7 to 10 degrees in under an hour in Boston this morning.

For the rest of us, the snow on the ground will become capped by lighter fluffier texture snow piling up easier with more air between each individual flake.

I left the 10 to 16 in totals on the map, but I did try to highlight an area in southern New Hampshire that could go over 16 inches. It’s also not out of the question that some areas running from roughly Boston Southwest could go over that number as well in a heavier bands. Some of the models have that band right over greater Boston this morning.

Expected total snowfall across the state. Dave Epstein (Custom credit)

When does it end?

Since the snow came in on time, the next thing you probably want to know is when this whole thing is going to be over.

Most of the snow will be on the ground by 9 to 11 a.m. from Springfield to Boston, but I expect the snow to linger a little longer with a coating to 2 inches more. if you’re one of those people that doesn’t shovel till the absolute final flakes have fallen I put together a map please give me a little wiggle room on the timing.

A look at final accumulation across the state. Dave Epstein (Custom credit)

As expected, the winds have been noticeable but nothing excessive. Any power issues should be scattered, not widespread, nevertheless it’s always a good idea to keep cell phones charged in these situations.

I expect improving conditions overnight and the roads will become much more travelable. The next couple of days look quite cold with readings in the 20s and lower 30s and nighttime down in the single digits and teens. We do have a milder forecast as we head into Christmas week, but the snow isn’t going to disappear rapidly.