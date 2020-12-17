Which Mass. schools are closed or teaching remotely on Friday?

The first major snowstorm of the season blanketed much of the region with snow Thursday, setting records in Boston and Providence and forcing school districts across Massachusetts to close their buildings.

More than four dozen school districts canceled school on Thursday, and many plan to keep schools closed on Friday, either for traditional snow days or remote learning.

Because of the pandemic, most school systems have integrated some form of remote learning for students, and districts are hoping to use those programs as an alternative to traditional snow days this winter. However, many districts plan to make decisions on a storm-by-storm basis to ensure they don’t choose remote learning when power outages make that option untenable.