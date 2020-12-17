Biden picks North Carolina environmental chief to lead EPA

Regan became environmental chief in North Carolina in 2017. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who hired Regan then, told the Associated Press this week that Regan was “a consensus builder and a fierce protector of the environment.”

Biden’s selection of Regan, who leads his state’s environmental agency, was confirmed by a person familiar with the selection process who was not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday offered the leadership of the Environmental Protection Agency to Michael S. Regan, a North Carolina regulator who has made a name pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping low-income and minority communities hit hardest by pollution.

In North Carolina, Regan led the negotiations that resulted in the cleanup of the Cape Fear River, which has been dangerously contaminated by PFAS industrial compounds from a chemical plant. He negotiated what North Carolina says was the largest cleanup agreement for toxic coal ash, with Duke Energy.

Regan also created North Carolina’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board, to help the low-income and minority communities that suffer disproportionate exposure to harmful pollutants from refineries, factories, and freeways.

Regan previously spent almost a decade at the federal EPA, including managing a national program for air-pollution issues.

His past jobs included serving as an associate vice president for climate and energy issues at the Environmental Defense Fund advocacy group and as head of his own environmental and energy consulting firm.

California clean-air regulator Mary Nichols, who earlier had been considered the front-runner for the job, had faced increasing objections from progressive groups. They said Nichols had not done enough to address the disproportionate harm low-income and minority communities face from living next to oil and gas installations, factories, and freeways.

Regan, who is Black, has a bachelor’s degree from the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, a historically Black university, and a master’s from George Washington University.

Biden has also tapped Representative Deb Haaland, Democrat of New Mexico, to serve as his interior secretary in a historic pick for a department that oversees the country’s vast natural resources, including tribal lands.

A member of Pueblo of Laguna, the 60-year-old Haaland would become the first descendant of the original people to populate North America to be appointed secretary of a federal agency. Biden’s decision to put her at the helm of the Interior Department marks a turning point for a 171-year-old institution that has often had a fraught relationship with the country’s 574 federally recognized tribes.

The first-term House member, who hails from a top oil- and gas-producing state, has pledged to transform the department from a champion of fossil fuel development into a promoter of renewable energy and policies to mitigate climate change.

The department, which manages roughly one-fifth of the land in the United States, will play a critical role in delivering on Biden’s vow to combat global warming. The president-elect has pledged to halt all new oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, a daunting task that faces legal and political obstacles. The extraction of oil, gas, and coal in these areas accounts for nearly a quarter of the nation’s annual carbon output.

Haaland just won reelection to a second term from a north-central New Mexico district that leans Democratic. If she is confirmed by the Senate, her party will have a razor-thin margin over the Republicans in the House until her seat is filled.

Meanwhile, Asian American lawmakers are urging Biden to name Julie Su, the secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, as his labor secretary nominee, and voicing concern about the diversity of his picks to this point.

Associated Press and Washington Post

Incoming senator indicates support for electoral count challenge

Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, suggested this week that he supports a potential challenge to the electoral vote count when the House and Senate convene next month to formally affirm Joe Biden’s victory.

“You see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House. We’re going to have to do it in the Senate,” Tuberville said while campaigning for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia, according to a video posted online Thursday by liberal activist Lauren Windsor.

Tuberville notably did not say whether he would bring such a challenge himself. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But the senator-elect’s remarks are the latest signal that the incoming class of Republicans in the House and Senate may seek to dispute the electoral vote tally when both chambers of Congress meet Jan. 6.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, this week publicly congratulated Biden on his win, said the electoral college “has spoken” and privately urged Republican senators not to challenge the tally next month.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said Thursday that he hoped no GOP senator would join the challenge, which could force a politically difficult vote for Republicans.

“The fact of the matter is, that’s been litigated over and over, the Department of Justice has weighed in,” Thune told reporters. “The states have all certified, the Electoral College has acted, it’s time to be done with this, and I would hope that we wouldn’t have members of the Senate, who would decide that that makes sense. I don’t think it’s a good decision right now. And I don’t think it’s good for the country.”

Washington Post

Voting machine company demands retraction

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems have demanded that Sidney Powell retract her “wild, knowingly baseless and false accusations” about the company’s voting machines, arguing that the lawyer’s statements have endangered not only Dominion’s employees and business but also American democracy.

In a 15-page letter sent to Powell on Wednesday, Thomas A. Clare and Megan L. Meier wrote that she had exposed herself and the Trump campaign to potential defamation lawsuits by spouting falsehoods about Dominion as part of a “coordinated media circus and fundraising scheme.”

Powell, who has been soliciting donations to her legal defense fund “for Defending the American Republic,” has made so many false statements in the media and in federal lawsuits that it wouldn’t be practical to enumerate them all, the lawyers wrote. They asked her to immediately retract the most serious ones, including that Dominion machines were used to manipulate votes to ensure President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and that the company’s software was originally created to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, the late Venezuelan president.

Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She has targeted Dominion in her many media appearances and four federal lawsuits alleging an international conspiracy to rig the election and seeking to upend Biden’s victory. Judges have rejected all four cases.

A federal judge in Michigan found that the allegation that votes were changed for Biden relied on an “amalgamation of theories, conjecture, and speculation,” while a federal judge in Arizona wrote that allegations “that find favor in the public sphere of gossip and innuendo cannot be a substitute for earnest pleadings and procedure in federal court.”

