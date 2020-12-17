Man sentenced in New Jersey crash that killed MIT student

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for causing a crash in New Jersey that claimed the life of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology student and injured her sister.

Aliaksandr Tsytsenia, 30, of Old Bridge, must serve 8 1/2 years before he'll be eligible for parole under the sentence handed out Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty in May to vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.