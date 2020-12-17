Stimulus talks could spill into weekend as lawmakers scramble to complete deal

Among the most vexing issues is whether to curb the powers of the Federal Reserve, a clash over aid for theaters and music venues, and relief for cities and states, among other things. Lawmakers have fought over many of these issues since May, but they were suddenly trying to resolve them all at once on Thursday, creating a chaotic scene with numerous lawmakers all offering different ideas, many of them unsure about the latest state of play.

Congressional leaders are trying to resolve a number of lingering policy disagreements as they race to finalize an approximately $900 billion coronavirus relief package, but numerous obstacles could push talks into the weekend.

Advertisement

Negotiators were hoping to resolve all of their differences and pass matching bills through the House and the Senate by Friday night, to marry the stimulus bill with a must-pass government funding package. The funding bill must be signed into law by Friday at midnight to avoid a government shutdown. But lawmakers are now running out of time to resolve their differences and could be forced to pass a short-term spending bill to buy them more time, dragging negotiations into the weekend or Christmas week.

Still, congressional leaders have cited significant progress in recent days as talks accelerated. While several difficult sticking points remain, aides are expressing optimism that none of the issues that has emerged appeared likely to prevent final passage of an agreement. The stimulus package under current discussion would include $600 stimulus checks for million of Americans, 10 weeks of jobless aid, $330 billion in small business assistance, money for vaccine distribution, and funding for a range of other programs.

The remaining issues, however, weren’t easily resolved. Republicans were still demanding limits to the Fed and Treasury Department’s emergency lending programs. Democrats believe these restrictions, pushed primarily by Senator Patrick Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania, would constrain the ability of the incoming Biden administration to stabilize the economy during a protracted downturn.

Advertisement

Toomey on Thursday told reporters the issue was a ’'bright red line’' for him in negotiations. Senator John Barasso, Republican from Wyoming, the third highest-ranking Republican senator, also called language on the Fed facilities ’'critically important’' for GOP lawmakers. Lawmakers on Thursday were consulting with Fedchairman Jerome Powell about the impact of the Toomey push.

Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, are seeking to include funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give to states and cities in emergencies. Republicans are wary that measure could amount to a form of aid for states and cities and have pushed back against it. Republican lawmakers agreed to drop their demands for a sweeping coronavirus liability shield in exchange for Democrats agreeing to abandon their push for hundreds of billions in state and local aid, but the dispute about the FEMA money remains unresolved. Democrats say the measure would only cost about $1 billion.

Similarly, Democratic lawmakers are seeking to delay the Dec. 31 deadline that states and cities have to spend unused federal assistance before that funding expires and has to be returned. Republicans have been resistant to that change as well, aides said.

Democrats have insisted on an extension of a federal eviction moratorium that is set to expire by the end of the year. Senate Banking chairman Mike Crapo, Republican from Idaho, told reporters Thursday that he was seeking additional rental assistance to ’'avoid the need’' for extending the moratorium. A one-month extension in the moratorium was included in the bipartisan compromise introduced by centrist lawmakers earlier this month.

Advertisement

’'The question is whether there is one needed . . . if we get an adequate rental assistance program,’' Crapo said.

Senate minority leader Charles Schumer, Democrat from New York, is also pushing a $17 billion plan called ’'Save Our Stages’' to devote federal assistance to venues shut down by the pandemic and at risk of permanent closure. Some senior Republicans view the request as excessive and think some of the funding would be better spent on restaurants and additional Paycheck Protection Program assistance, according to aides familiar with internal discussions. Schumer has pushed for funding for restaurants and a second round of PPP as well.

The ’'Save Our Stages’' measure has some Republican support, including from Senator John Cornyn, Republican from Texas, who coauthored a $10 billion aid bill earlier this year. Cornyn told reporters Thursday that lawmakers are trying to reach an agreement on a funding formula for the provision and the eligibility criteria for the pool of money, citing the needs of zoos, community theaters, museums and other groups.

’'I think the Federal Reserve authority there’s a really strong interest in making sure . . . that door is is shut. And that’s a big priority for a lot of our members. ‘Save Our Stages’ I know is in play,’' Senator John Thune, Republican from South Dakota, told reporters on Thursday.

Advertisement

The scramble for a deal comes amid numerous signs the economy is deteriorating again. Jobless claims have risen in recent weeks as a surge in new coronavirus cases has led to new restrictions on commerce. The pace of hiring has also slowed, and retail sales came in weaker than expected in November, an ominous sign during the holidays.