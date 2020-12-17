DeLeo looks to exit as the sheeple graze toward Mariano

He’s had a good run — 12 years as Massachusetts House speaker and, unlike three of his predecessors , he was never convicted of a felony by the feds. (Although he was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the wide-ranging case involving the state’s probation department.) Around here, that’s actually groundbreaking. So it makes sense to leave while his reputation is intact and with a few rather progressive bills, like the Roe Act and police reform, he can claim credit for.

Good politicians, smart politicians, know when to exit. And Bob DeLeo — however old-school he may be — is a smart politician.

I reported more than six weeks ago that DeLeo, 70, was telling a few close associates that this pandemic-plagued year has been particularly grueling and that he’s tired and wants out. Word like that has a way of getting around, and entities — like Northeastern University, to pick a name out of the blue — with a sharp eye for the picking politically powerful allies to bring into the fold, often respond.

So when Alison King at NBC 10 Boston reported Wednesday night that DeLeo would be leaving to accept a job at Northeastern, it wasn’t surprising. It is his alma mater, after all. As a faculty member, DeLeo, who has been a prodigious fund-raiser for his own campaign coffers, would certainly know what funds to tap.

Of course, the report also brought the usual denials from the speaker’s office.

“The speaker has had no such talks with, much less does he have any agreement with, Northeastern University,” said the statement by Catherine Williams, DeLeo’s communications director.

Nor has DeLeo filed an ethics disclosure form with the House clerk or the State Ethics Commission indicating a negotiation is in progress. But then there’s a fair amount of wiggle room between talks and negotiation.

DeLeo has had 30 years on Beacon Hill and certainly during his time as speaker has left more than a few bodies in his wake.

Representative Russell Holmes of Mattapan, a former leader of the Legislature’s Black and Latino Caucus, has publicly called DeLeo’s 12-year reign a “dictatorship.” Holmes, once vice chair of the Housing Committee, was ousted from that post in 2017.

Others, like former House Ways and Means Chairman Jeff Sanchez and former assistant majority leader Byron Rushing, paid for their loyalty to DeLeo in the 2018 election, when they were ousted by voters in the Democratic primary. Sanchez lost to Nika Elugardo, who criticized him for failing to get a Safe Communities bill passed in the House. Titles don’t count for much when the speaker is calling the shots.

Preceding Sanchez at Ways and Means was Brian Dempsey, who was viewed as DeLeo’s heir apparent but grew tired of waiting for the speaker to finally exit the State House stage. Dempsey left in 2017 to make use of his peak earning years in the private sector.

Which brings us to the latest heir apparent, majority leader Ron Mariano of Quincy, who has been lining up votes for more than a month for the speaker’s job. Of course, at 74, Mariano is hardly the kind of new and progressive leader the House needs. Rather, he’s a savvy player very much in the DeLeo tradition. That explains why he’s trying so hard to lock up votes ahead of the arrival of the freshman class of 2020.

Already signed on to the Mariano bandwagon is another member of DeLeo’s leadership team, Representative Michael J. Moran of Brighton, slated to rise to majority leader under a Speaker Mariano.

It would all be rather shameful — that is, if the House were anything resembling a democracy. But it has been an autocracy for so long that no one within the State House bubble thinks this is at all unusual.

The sheeple will once again fall into line in the Great and General Court. Long live the sheeple!

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer.