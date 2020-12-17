Gaudy Christmas lights are just what 2020 demands

Amid reports that holiday decorations have been selling out earlier than usual, decked-out building facades have never looked so garish . Megawatt collections of LED bulbs festoon the foliage. Icicle strands dangle from gutters. Polychromatic flickers pierce the twilight in psychedelic spasms. After months of hiding behind masks and recoiling from social contact, we’ve found the perfect way to blast out our pent-up energy — in riotous, blinding, over-the-top Christmas-themed spectacles.

With the coronavirus pandemic at a boil, ugly Christmas sweaters remain tucked away in moth balls. Eggnog curdles undrunk in overstuffed refrigerators. Bored and fretful, Americans have staved off despair by busting out surge protectors, propping up ladders, and unfurling extension cords, burning off their frenetic energy with one of the few holiday traditions that hasn’t been canceled: Christmas lights.

Sure, it’s overkill — and that’s exactly what we need after nearly a year in purgatory.

The last 10 months have brought unprecedented social fragmentation. We’ve been forced to batten down the hatches and seclude ourselves, fraught with fear that even fleeting contact with friends and neighbors could prove fatal. And COVID-19 wasn’t the only source of angst. The 2020 election cycle felt like a biblical reckoning, with partisan divides opening into unbridgeable chasms.

Strange as it may seem, Christmas lights arrived as a balm to all that, helping to purge some of our festering bitterness. As the divisive lawn signs of the 2020 election came down, strands of chromatic lights were strung up, casting a disarming glimmer over scorched-earth political terrain. For many, our neighbors had become shadowy caricatures of the enemy next door. But carrying out an exuberant ritual — especially one centered on luminescent joy — has a way of illuminating the humanity we share with those around us.

Not that we should get too serious about it. One of the great joys of Christmas lights is that they succeed by excess. Overdoing it is the point. By breaking the bounds of taste and decorum, you cast away vanity and give yourself over to the kitschy, carnivalesque spirit of it all. You can only succeed by doing too much.

The joke is lost on some. Overseas, Amsterdam’s municipal government recently drew up new rules curtailing holiday lights, calling them a threat to the “quality and livability of our public space” and applying even stricter rules to the old city center, as though the offensive bulbs are somehow effacing the city’s historical or cultural character. But Christmas lights can’t actually displace culture; they’re a kind of cultural drag show, amped up with glitzy hyperbole, and then easily set aside when the sober, icy days of January roll in.

Fail to embrace the absurdity of the style and you’re already sunk. Misguided experiments with elevating Christmas decorations into a chic aesthetic inevitably draw cackles of mockery. First Lady Melania Trump learned this lesson from years of straining after a style of severe elegance, producing ghastly blood-red trees and apocalyptic barren landscapes. Finally in 2020 she threw in the towel and went with traditional decorations.

Had she listened to her own misgivings — ”Who gives a [expletive] about Christmas stuff and decoration?” she groused to a staffer in 2018 — Melania Trump might have realized sooner that, well, no one really does. The beauty of Christmas lights is inseparable from their frivolity.

As for the nominal “Christ” in “Christmas lights,” the two have have long since amicably parted ways. Christmas lights can be a secularizing kaleidoscope — Christianity tricked out by Dolly Parton, uniting in fandom Tennessee country folk, urban queers, and just about every other demographic you can think of.

No one should overhype Christmas lights as a panacea for what ails us, but in a year that has brought so much fragmentation, they might have a special power to make us feel a little more connected and a little less alone. That’s a thing worth celebrating.

Tom Joudrey is a writer in State College, Pa., who has also contributed to Slate and the Guardian.