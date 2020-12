Re “What, still a school day?!? Balking in a winter wonderland” (Page A1, Dec. 16): For all the grinchy superintendents out there who would insist on remote learning on Thursday, I say, “Haven’t our children and parents lost enough this year?” The least we can do is give them a snow day! And after the shoveling is done, go have some hot chocolate, read a story, and go make a snowman!

Barbara Rocher

Melrose