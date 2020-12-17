A pardon doesn’t mean he won’t go to jail

Kudos to Jeff Jacoby for his column suggesting that President-elect Biden reconsider his pledge not to issue a pardon for his predecessor (“Biden promised not to pardon Trump. Maybe he should do so anyway,” Opinion, Dec. 9). Jacoby’s reasoning was thoughtful and dispassionate, in contrast to the borderline hysterical attacks from some readers (Readers’ Forum, Dec. 12).

Trump may be the most reprehensible president in living memory, but the spectacle of a federal indictment should give one pause. We have so far been able to resist the efforts of the Banana Republicans in Congress to convert our democracy into a Trumpian autocracy, but the prosecution of a former national leader by his successor would look to the rest of the world like the kind of behavior that is all too common in such autocracies. Add to that the increased divisiveness that we could expect from the outraged reactions of Trump’s credulous minions, and Biden’s hopes of uniting the country become increasingly dim.