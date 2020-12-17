Silence ennables hate

The removal and burning of Black Lives Matter banners from historic Black churches on Dec. 12 was a terror attack by white supremacists (“ ‘It was reminiscent of cross burnings’ ” Opinion, Dec. 15).

Parishioners everywhere must show solidarity with the victims of anti-Black racism and violence. I call on all people who consider themselves to be part of a welcoming and inclusive church community to prominently display “Black Lives Matter” on their building. Members of predominantly white congregations may be inclined to cast this off as too political. It is not. White supremacists are not a legitimate political entity: They are agents of hate. Silence emboldens them to enact more violence, putting in danger even those in “sheltered” neighborhoods. Start a conversation in your church about BLM signage — it matters. We can maintain sanctuary through solidarity.