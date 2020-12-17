What it means to ‘preserve American primacy’

Re “ The endless war to preserve American primacy ” (Opinion, Dec. 15): Andrew Bacevich omits the key fact that in the wake of 9/11, President Bush issued an ultimatum to the Taliban that if they turned over Osama bin Laden and his top people, that would satisfy the United States. The Taliban refused. Then a delegation of the Pakistan intelligence service visited Kabul to impress upon the Taliban the warning that the United States would take military action if the Taliban did not meet the US demand. Again, the Taliban refused. There is no doubt that taking military action in a tribal, impoverished nation like Afghanistan would do nothing for “American primacy” in the world, and it is clear the sole reason the United States went into that country was to root out Al Qaeda.

Advertisement

Bill Hahn

Stoughton

Primacy vs. peace-building

Andrew Bacevich disappoints with a simplistic proposal that the new Biden administration finally end our “war for American primacy” by withdrawing from Afghanistan and Iraq in order “to repair all that is broken in our country.” Hopefully, that will include admitting the many refugees already generated by our wars and the many who will be driven out after we leave — some for helping us, more for doing things like telling the truth, or teaching or learning in school. Instead of warring for primacy, we are told to put “America first” and mean it. Since the unjust war was launched in Iraq in 2003, the American progressive left has had no response but “out now.” Can one imagine that we might take another crack at shared global responsibility for human rights, economic and environmental justice, and — horrors — peace-building? “Out now” without a purpose beyond America first is a formula not for national renewal but for continuing political and cultural decline

David O’Brien

Advertisement

Holden

What about ‘leading from behind’?

I’m sorry Andrew Bacevich didn’t mention the Obama administration’s inclination for America to “lead from behind.” There have been various interpretations of that phrase, but what it implies to me is that the United States would facilitate and participate in coalitions that have common goals to protect and promote civil welfare and human rights.

Elizabeth Bjorkman

Lexington