At 48 years old, Manny Ramirez is back in baseball ... in Australia

At 48, the 12-time MLB all-star’s name status may have dimmed slightly — perhaps you saw the icy reaction he got in a recent viral TikTok — but his new manager has few concerns about Ramirez’s play.

It’s been a decade since the Red Sox legend last appeared in MLB, but the outfielder is looking to make yet another comeback, this time for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.

Manny Ramirez — yes, that Manny Ramirez — is back in baseball Down Under.

“We knew there’d be a Manny show but it’s been a pleasure,” Blue Sox manager Shane Barclay said Wednesday. “The buy-in from him has been magnificent and just watching him swing a bat, you’re going ‘there’s no way this guy is 48’.

“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s legit and here to play and bought in in every way. He’s going to hit some long balls this season.”

But when that happens is still up in the air. The Blue Sox began their season on Thursday, but shortly before the game, the team and Ramirez announced he would be unavailable to play “until further notice,” citing “ongoing sensitive and confidential medical reasons.”

The Blue Sox said it is not COVID-related, and that “Manny has been quietly managing these issues for a long time.”

This isn’t Ramirez’s first foray back into baseball since leaving MLB. He’s spent time playing in China and Japan.

And he’s not the only MLB-er on the roster: Ramirez has been joined in Sydney by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec on an off-season assignment. Balkovec is the first woman to perform that role in the MLB.

Injuries hit Sydney hard at the end of last season as they missed the playoffs, winning just five of their last 22 games.

“The culture that has been created this year is five steps up (on last season),” Barclay said. “It doesn’t win you an ABL trophy but it gives us the foundation we need to be knocking on the door most years. We’re a new club.”

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m. Dec. 17: This story was updated with the information that Ramirez is out indefinitely.



