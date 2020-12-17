Alex Cora wants the Red Sox to get back to playing fast, and other takeaways

“I believe that we have a good offense,” Cora said in a Zoom call on Thursday. “There’s a few guys that although they can hit the ball out of the ballpark, there are other things that we can ask them to do in the batter’s box. Playing fast from first to third, scoring from first, having better leads, advancing on dirtballs, trying to put pressure on the opposition.

The Red Sox manager believes that’s what helped drive the team to the World Series championship in 2018, and that the team’s struggles in the last two seasons were in part due to getting away from that philosophy.

“We’re not going to be careless, we’re not going to be giving outs away, but if the situation comes up and believe we can take advantage, we’ll do that.”

Here are some other topics Cora touched on:

On Andrew Benintendi’s struggles:

“I think the Andrew that we saw in October 2018, that’s the Andrew that we want. Last year, talking to him, he never felt right at the batter’s box The swing and misses, we need to find a balance between driving the ball, and not swinging and missing. I’ll take the Andrew Benintendi, the complete player. I don’t want him to hit 35-40 home runs. I want him to get on base, be fast in the basepaths, steal bases, play better defense, and if we can get that guy back, we’re in a good position.”

On Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale coming back from injuries:

“I know a lot of people saw Eduardo yesterday throwing off the mound in Florida, which is a good sign. What he went through in the summer [when he was diagnosed with COVID-19-related myocarditis], it’s not a joking matter. We know that it’s a very serious situation, and I’m glad that it’s working out.

“Sale, I don’t want to put a timetable, but at the same time, we’re very happy he’s progressing the right way.”

On J.D. Martinez:

“He’s very important. I’m not a gambling man, but I’ll bet you a dollar that J.D. will have a better season. I’m watching a lot of games and videos, it was a different hitter. One thing for sure, he’s going through this offseason as normal as possible. He’s swinging the bat already, working on a few things. I know he recognized toward the end of the season what was wrong with him, but he wasn’t able to take it to the batter’s box.”

On if the 2020 season would have been different if he was the manager:

“I don’t want to get into that. We all know what happened. I think Ron Roenicke, a person that I love and respect, did an outstanding job with the group. Just watching the game, regardless of the results, they did everything possible to win the game as far as effort, but it didn’t happen. I like Ron, we stay in touch, we talked about a few things that happened during the season, and I’ll take that to 2021.”

