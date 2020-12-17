Bruce Arians changes tune on Tom Brady critique: ‘I don’t know why anyone’s criticizing Tom’

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has made headlines in the 2020 season for not being afraid to criticize Tom Brady.

Instead of offering continuous praise and support, Arians has been blunt in analyzing Brady’s performance. The longtime coach has admitted Brady’s been “confused” and candidly assessed that the team’s success comes down to whether “the quarterback plays well or not” during various observations over the course of the season.

Yet after the Buccaneers’ recent win over the Vikings, which brought the team to 8-5, Arians appears to have shifted his tone.