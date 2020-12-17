Giants coordinator Jason Garrett sidelined by COVID-19

The Giants also announced that cornerback James Bradberry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because he was deemed to be in high-risk, close contact of an individual who has tested positive. The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization.

Tight end coach Freddie Kitchens will call the plays against the team he coached last year.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bradberry will remain isolated from the team and continue to participate in meetings remotely.

Given the timing of the close contact, Bradberry also will miss Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. If he continues to test negatively and has no symptoms, he would come off the reserve list on Monday.

Spit spat

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry called Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night’s game.

A video taken from the national TV broadcast shows Peters spitting in Landry’s direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry has his back turned and is walking in the opposite direction and toward Cleveland’s huddle when Peters spits.

Landry said the action was uncalled for.

Jarvis Landry is upset with Marcus Peters. Associated Press

“He’s a coward,” Landry said Thursday on a Zoom call after practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there.”

On Baltimore’s flight home following the Ravens’ thrilling 47-42 win, Peters was filmed by a teammate calling Landry and injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirls.”

Peters’s act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters could face punishment from the league, which reviews every game for possible fines.

“Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that,” Landry said. “I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”

Peters is not scheduled to meet with the media this week.

The Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Landry was asked if he would welcome a third game between the Browns and Ravens this season — in the playoffs.

“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” Landry said, adding he doesn’t have a history with Peters. ’'Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it.”

It’s the latest bad blood between the AFC North rivals.

Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground after a play.

Also, after Monday’s game, Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins gloated on Twitter about a big hit on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion.

Dobbins subsequently deleted his post.

McManus may sit

Kicker Brandon McManus is expected to miss the Broncos’ game against the Bills on Saturday after going on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact this week, coach Vic Fangio said . . . The Packers plan to host about 250 frontline workers, including health-care professionals and first responders, at their Saturday night game against the Panthers. Up to this point, the only spectators for Packers home games have been team employees and their family members. The frontline workers will sit in socially-distanced pods . . . The Bengals added some needed quarterback depth by signing Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. Brandon Allen, who had been starting for the Bengals in place of injured rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, hurt his knee in last week’s loss to Dallas. Allen didn’t practice Thursday, with Ryan Finley getting the first-team reps . . . Lorenzo Taliaferro, who ran for 339 yards and scored five touchdowns during three injury-riddled seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 28.