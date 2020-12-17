MIAA field hockey committee discusses COVID-19 modifications for Fall 2 season

Field hockey was reduced to seven players (including a goalie) per side, rather than the usual 11 on 11, as part of the temporary changes approved by the MIAA and its COVID-19 Task Force to allow field hockey to play under guidance from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs during the pandemic.

The committee then finished with some informal discussions and a look ahead to possible changes to the COVID-19 modifications for any teams or leagues that could play during the Fall 2 season. One takeaway from the modifications that were in place for Fall 1? The 7-on-7 format seemed to be a big hit.

The MIAA field hockey committee spent the majority of Thursday’s virtual meeting voting on proposed rules changes from the National Federation of High Schools.

Advertisement

“I think if you talked to a lot of the coaches, they liked 7 vs. 7. Fewer players on the field, more skill,” said committee member John O’Neill, the longtime coach at Quaboag. “I actually thought the 7 vs. 7 was some of the best hockey I’ve seen in a long time.”

Added field hockey official Patty Rowe, another committee member: “For all the flack the committee took for even considering the 7 vs. 7, I definitely think it was the best way to go, from many aspects,”

The pool of teams and leagues that could even consider playing the Fall 2 season is limited. In Eastern Mass. it would be the South Coast Conference — including 2019 Division 1 state champion Somerset Berkley — as well as the Greater Boston League.

A handful of schools in Central and Western Mass. also opted out of the Fall 1 season because of the pandemic. Longtime Notre Dame Academy coach Patty Provost, whose team sat out Fall 2 after all sports in Worcester were shut down, said she was impressed by what she saw, as she looks ahead to possibly getting her team on the field for the Fall 2 season from Feb. 22 to April 25.

Advertisement

“I actually think [7 on 7] improved the skill work, instead of just ‘hit and hope,’ ” Provost said.

The field hockey committee is scheduled to meet again Jan. 21, when it likely will begin more formal discussions as to how a potential Fall 2 season could look.

While many of the committee votes on NFHS rules modifications were simply a matter of language or clarifications, one significant change was granting each team one 90-second timeout per game. Timeouts were eliminated when the NFHS voted last January to switch the field hockey game format to four 15-minute quarters (from the previous 30-minute halves), but field hockey committee chair Mary Ryan said she received feedback that coaches preferred to have one timeout available. The committee agreed, passing the change by a 7-4-4 vote.

The committee also voted, 15-0, to amend the penalty stroke rule for consistency, so that a stroke attempt is ended if it is taken before the whistle, regardless of whether a goal is scored.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.