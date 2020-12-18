4 ways to safely celebrate the winter solstice

TWILIGHT SOLSTICE EXPLORATION Join guides from the North and South Rivers Watershed Association on a sunset walk. Throughout the trek, attendees will examine nocturnal wildlife and explore the landscape of this local park. Dec. 19, 4-5:30 p.m. $15. Norris Reservation, 18 Dover St., Norwell. eventbrite.com

Don’t let the sun set on these winter solstice events. Across the state, nature reservations, arts organizations, and lifestyle businesses are gearing up to mark the shortest day of the year with activities for all ages. Advance registration is highly recommended.

WINTER SOLSTICE ORNAMENT WORKSHOP Deck the halls with homemade decor. Umbrella Arts Center hosts this outdoor workshop on making beautiful baubles out of natural and recycled materials. Bundle up! But crafters can also warm up around the campfire. Dec. 20, 2-4 p.m. $20. Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Lincoln. eventbrite.com

MAGIC MONDAY: WINTER SOLSTICE EDITION An ongoing series at Winthrop-based Yoga Lounge, Magic Monday encourages peace and mindfulness at the start of the week. In honor of the solstice, this virtual class will combine flow yoga suitable for all experience levels followed by a candlelit meditation. Need some tunes to set the mood? The studio will send a curated playlist to registered participants. Dec. 21, 5:30-6:20 p.m. Suggested donation $8-$20. eventbrite.com

BANISH MISFORTUNE: A SOLSTICE CELEBRATION Ring in the chilly season with a serenade of sound. Playing a range of instruments from Irish pipes to the Scottish lute, the Seven Times Salt band takes its 18th consecutive winter solstice concert to the Web. The event will be streamed from New Hampshire’s Aldworth Manor, interspersing seasonal readings with the festive tunes. Dec. 21, 8-9 p.m., Suggested donation $20. seventimessalt.com

