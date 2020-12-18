In an abbreviated year, women playwrights and directors shone brightest

Boston-area theaters only made it through 2½ months of live performances this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut them down. More’s the pity, because 2020 was off to a promising start, especially when it came to productions of works by women playwrights, who accounted for eight of the plays in my Top 10, and women directors, who helmed seven of those productions.

“Pass Over,” play by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Monica White Ndounou, presented by SpeakEasy Stage Company and the Front Porch Arts Collective.

“The Children,” play by Lucy Kirkwood, directed by Bryn Boice, presented by SpeakEasy Stage Company.