Meet the staffers who put the museum experience online

Most museums have maintained an online presence for years, but cultural institutions in and around Massachusetts really scrambled over the past nine months to hire contractors and train up staff to meet the realities of the COVID era. The Globe spoke with employees from five museums about their 2020 online efforts, covering everything from last-minute innovations to long-term efforts that got a big boost from the pandemic.

Working with web development company Third and Grove, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum put together a virtual experience accessible by in-person and online visitors alike.

The museum’s director of data and IT Doug Cunningham said the project began in April, originally as a resource for on-site museumgoers. ISGM does not use wall labels for its artworks. Instead, it used to rely on laminated room guides, available for pickup in every gallery, that featured a map of artifacts with background information.

“As soon as the concern about contact transfer of the virus between people came up, we knew we were not going to be able to continue using those guides when we reopened,” Cunningham said.

At the Gardner, visitors can scan QR codes to access room guides on the museum's website. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

So the guides moved online, allowing in-person visitors to follow the maps room to room on their phones. (ISGM reopened its doors in July before closing again on Wednesday due to city of Boston COVID restrictions.) As it became clearer that the switch to digital room guides would not be temporary, Cunningham and his colleagues thought beyond the information from the original placards. Now, each resource links to audio tours, acquisition details, and maps to nearby rooms. That helps online visitors feel more like they’re traversing the galleries.

“There’s nothing that replaces the in-person experience,” Cunningham added. “But it’s something you can use anywhere in the world to give you an enriching experience with the collection.”

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, www.gardnermuseum.org

‘The magic of Mass MoCA’

Like the Gardner, Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art worked with external forces to create engaging new content for both in-person and remote patrons. Audio experience company We Are Listen teamed up with Microsoft to create an AI-powered app exploring works by the late conceptual artist Sol LeWitt. Mass MoCA has 105 LeWitt works in its collections. Patrons visiting the museum can now use the app to scan one of his works to learn more. Also accessible outside of the Mass MoCA campus, the interface features articles, audio content, plus videos about LeWitt’s life and work.

Sol LeWitt's "Wall Drawing 880," currently featured in an exhibition at Mass MoCA. Courtesy Addison Gallery of American Art (Custom credit)

Other digital offerings at the museum were underway prior to the COVID outbreak. Senior curator Susan Cross and interim director Tracy Moore said the virus simply sped thing up. “It’s funny how these challenges have become opportunities as well,” Cross said.

After the March shutdowns, a technical task force formed to work on virtual programming. So far, the team has overseen the development of digital gallery guides, curator-created information resources, and virtual versions of current exhibitions, all created internally at Mass MoCA.

As of press time, the museum remained open for socially distanced visits (with a holiday closure scheduled for Dec. 20-25). But Cross and Moore stressed that they plan to continue deepening online programs for years to come. For example, video documentation of the rich performing arts offerings that once filled the Mass MoCA calendar will soon be accessible online. Staffers also plan to launch a podcast.

“As we grow our ability and in-house resources to do digital content, we have an opportunity to share the magic of Mass MoCA with those who can’t visit anytime soon,” Moore said.

Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. massmoca.org

A new century for Rockwell’s schoolhouse

Before the Norman Rockwell Museum closed to the public in March, online information about the organization’s collection and programming was sparse and rather scattered across the website. In an attempt to connect with would-be museumgoers virtually, director of digital learning and engagement Rich Bradway quickly developed a new page — not unlike a kind of virtual museum — to house all online content.

“People still needed to engage,” Bradway said. “We needed to find a way to connect with people who are interested in what we do and what we offer.”

The museum site now allows users to explore exhibitions. They can find historical context for various pieces and watch videos with commentary by museum staff. Even as the museum reopened in July under strict COVID-era restrictions, Bradway said online engagement with these offerings has continued to rise.

The museum's "Imagining Freedom" show features artist Pop Peterson responding to some of Rockwell's most famous works. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Meanwhile, Bradway said, his team is working to produce content for educators to incorporate into their lesson plans. That includes everything from Quick Pics and short videos introducing children to particular works of art (and posing a few questions for thought) to virtual field trips with simulated gallery tours.

“This might help not only local schools that might have done field trips," Bradway said, “but any school in the country that’s looking for means of engagement.”

Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road, Stockbridge. www.nrm.org

Exclusive for online visitors

Eric Carle Museum employees said the pandemic “ignited the spark” that forced them to reevaluate their social media presence and website, chief curator Ellen Keiter told the Globe.

For example, Keiter and her colleagues created Art in Place, a virtual exhibit co-curated by Kreiter and the famous author-animator Mo Willems. It features recent works by 20 picture-book artists, all created during the social isolation of the COVID-19 crisis. Contributors include Beatrice Alemagna, Carson Ellis, and Hadley Hooper.

“It’s really one of the few good things to come out of the pandemic,” Keiter said.

The show’s mechanics were credited to digital assets manager Jaime Pagana. Pagana even taught herself the Microsoft Sway software used to create the online exhibit, Kreiter said.

In the past few months, Art In Place has seen more than 20,000 unique visitors — a significant portion of the 50,000 people who visit the museum in a typical year. Staff now has several more online-only exhibits in the works.

Eric Carle Museum, 125 W Bay Road, Amherst. www.carlemuseum.org

Lunch with a side of art

During the COVID crisis, employees at the Worcester Art Museum have relied on their own skills and creativity. Each of WAM’s new virtual programs and social media initiatives was led by a single WAM employee, said Marnie Weir, director of education and experience. And these offerings haven’t slowed, even after the museum officially reopened in October with limited hours and capacity.

Programs include free online art-making classes for children and adults. Also included are 30-minute Zip Zoom tours every other Wednesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. These bite-size virtual sessions focus in on specific works in the collection, like Paul Revere’s engraving of the Boston Massacre or Nancy Graves’s sculpture “Laocoön.”

Paul Revere's "The Bloody Massacre Perpetuated in King-Street Boston on March 5th 1770." Courtesy American Antiquarian Society (Custom credit)

“We recognize people may be feeling fatigued,” Weir said. “This is just something small and light for their day that they can do at lunch or with a coffee.”

Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. www.worcesterart.org

Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com or on Twitter @GraceMGriffin. Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.