Fed lets banks restart stock buybacks following stress tests

The Federal Reserve gave Wall Street banks the green light to resume billions of dollars of stock buybacks, noting that the industry has held up well during the coronavirus pandemic.

While lenders remain barred from boosting their dividends in the first quarter, the Fed’s decision is a partial but significant win for banks that have been eagerly awaiting permission to boost capital distributions. The central bank revealed the looser restrictions Friday, as it also disclosed that firms performed well in a second round of 2020 stress tests that assessed how the industry has navigated the COVID-19 tumult.

“The banking system has been a source of strength during the past year, and today’s stress test results confirm that large banks could continue to lend to households and businesses even during a sharply adverse future turn in the economy,” Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said in a statement. The tests showed that none of the largest banks fell beneath their capital minimums under the Fed’s hypothetical stress scenarios.