Mass. unemployment rate falls to 6.7 percent, matching the US figure

The Massachusetts unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent in November, matching the national rate, as employers added jobs for a seventh straight month, the US Labor Department said Friday.

The jobless rate dropped from 7.4 percent in October as payrolls increased by 12,200 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported. Massachusetts has added back more than half of the 690,000 jobs that disappeared in March and April, and the unemployment rate has dropped from a pandemic peak of 17.7 percent in June.

But the pace of job creation is down from earlier in the recovery and claims for unemployment insurance show continued layoffs as well as an increase in the ranks of the long-term unemployed.