Tell us: How could Boston become a more bustling ‘winter city’?

Updated December 18, 2020, 1 hour ago
In the Seaport of Boston, holiday lights are all around a curling ice sheet that is open for use by the public. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Is it possible that Boston could become a winter city — like some of our hearty Canadian and Scandinavian friends to the north? Year-round outdoor dining, markets, and other winter activities keep some cities bustling all year long. As we head into a winter season different than any before, the idea of adding more winter-friendly activities is appealing to some as a way to keep businesses going.

Tell us below what changes you would like to see Boston make during the winter season.

