9 light displays for oohs and aahs by automobile

The safest way to experience epic holiday lights this year is by car. So pack the cookies and thermoses of cocoa. We’ve rounded up nine drive-through displays offering holiday magic. Don’t forget to check each website for hours and ticketing info before you go.

T’was the weekend before Christmas, and for oohs and for aahs, Boston took in the lights from the safety of caahs…

Experience the Magic of Lights hosted by Gillette Stadium now through Jan. 9. This festive drive winds through features dubbed “Blizzard Tunnel,” “Snowflake Forest,” “Candy Land,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “The Night Before Christmas” with LED technology and digital animations. 67 Washington St., Foxborough. $50 per car. Advance tickets required. magicoflights.com/events/foxborough

A view of the entrance to Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

MERRY MEDFIELD

Winter Lights is a ¾-mile drive-through light display with decorations — including antique sleds and cars — through Dec. 20 at the former Medfield State Hospital. The 94-acre site is home to dozens of 19th-century buildings. Proceeds support two nonprofits: Cultural Alliance of Medfield and Medfield TV. 45 Hospital Road, Medfield. $20 per car. Advance tickets required. www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-lights-display-tickets-128880421811

WINTER SAFARIS

Southwick’s Zoo offers a Winter Wonderland Drive-Through through Dec. 30. For the full holiday experience, download some free Winter Wonderland audio tracks to your phone via the zoo’s website before you go. Admission also includes an optional stroll through Santa’s Enchanted Village for a socially distanced meet-and-greet with the big elf himself. $50 per car. Advance tickets required. 2 Southwick St., Mendon. 800-258-9182, southwickszoo.com/winter-wonderland/

Meanwhile, Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts a Drive-Through Holiday Light Spectacular through Jan. 10. You’ll find “festive larger-than-life luminous displays and over 1.5 million illuminated lights,” according to the website. 1000 Elmwood Ave, Providence. $25 per car. Advance tickets required. www.rwpzoo.org/holidaylights

BRIGHT NIGHTS

Bright Nights at Forest Park is open through Jan. 6 for its 26th season. Experience some 675,000 lights along a 3-mile drive, with sights including 48-foot tall Giant Poinsettia Candles and a Gingerbread Village. 300 Sumner Ave., Springfield. $23 per car. Advance tickets required. 413-733-3800, www.brightnights.org

MARSHFIELD MERRIMENT

Marshfield Holiday Light Show has the South Shore aglow through Dec. 30. Tune your car radio to enjoy a synced performance with dozens of larger-than-life displays over a mile-long route. Marshfield Fairgrounds, 33 South River St., Marshfield. $23-$25 per car. https://marshfieldlightshow.com/

CELEBRATIONS OF LIGHT

The Greater Boston Celebration of Lights runs through Jan. 3, boasting a full mile filled with 1 million LED lights and animatronic scenes, a 500-foot light tunnel, and accompanying soundtrack when you tune your car radio. 200 Trapelo Road, Waltham. $20-$23 per car. Advance tickets required. greaterbostonlightshow.com/

Cars make their way through a light tunnel at the Greater Boston Celebration of Lights in Waltham. Greater Boston Celebration of Lights

Find a similar experience at the Lancaster Celebration of Lights — 1 mile, 1 million LED lights, plus a light tunnel, a custom soundtrack, a 90-foot Christmas tree, and an 85-foot LED-lit wreath. Through Jan. 3. From $20 per car. Advance purchase recommended. 318 Seven Bridge Road, Lancaster. lancasterlightshow.com/

MIDDLEBOROUGH DRIVE-THROUGH

The Middleborough Tourism Committee’s seventh annual Festival of Lights is strictly drive-through-only this year. It features some 500,000 lights and decorations spread over acres, with a “Candy Cane Forest” and “Reindeer Row.” Dec. 19 and 20. $5-$10 per car. Advance purchase recommended. 438 Plymouth St., Middleborough. 774-766-6335, www.discovermiddleborough.com/events/7th-annual-festival-lights-drive-thru-only-light-show

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.