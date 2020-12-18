How is he so sure about me?

The man that I met at work and I started talking more often about two months ago. We have also spent some time together; we went on hikes and have had dinner a few times. He informed me that he has been head-over-heels for me since we met. I’ve known that I too have had strong feelings for him since I met him. We decided to start dating officially and it has been going really well. We seem to have similar values, morals, and overall goals in life. Since we’ve been dating, we have been very open with each other about our feelings, expressing how connected and understood we both feel with each other. Last night he told me that he is going to marry me one day and that he is going to do what it takes to convince me — said jokingly.

Q. I am a 31-year-old single mother and I recently entered into a relationship with a man who’s 29. I’ve known him a little less than a year. We met at work and there was an instant intense connection. I was in a relationship at the time, so I didn’t act on my feelings for him. We did, however, become good friends, though we didn’t spend a lot of time together outside of work for obvious reasons. My previous relationship ended about six months ago; oddly enough, it wasn’t that emotional of a breakup. We both knew it was over and chose to go our separate ways. I also stopped working at my job due to COVID and my son’s school going virtual.

My question is: Is it possible for him to know that he wants to marry me so soon? I can honestly see us having a future together and am happy that he told me this, but my hang-up is that this seems to be moving very fast for such a young relationship. I’ve always wanted to be swept off my feet — What person doesn’t? — and this definitely feels like that, but how do you know if it’s real? I do have some trust issues due to my past, and I know my doubt is caused by that. I trust this man and believe he is being honest. I just don’t want to end up getting hurt.

A. So many people here will tell you that they just knew about their partners pretty early on. Others will tell you it took time for the love to grow. There is no standard pace for this kind of thing. All I’ll say is that it’s possible to have goals like love and marriage and to see them through, even after the excitement of a new relationship wears off. It could also be that he’s ready. He might have new priorities.

If those big words about commitment and future stress you out or make you worry about what’s real, let him know you find it more romantic when he talks to you about now — about what it’s like to engage with you in the present. Tell him you don’t want to miss out on all of the good stuff that comes with being new together. A future is on the table, of course, but why not talk about life after vaccines? Vacations you’ll take together? What it’s been like to get to know each other?

My point is that it’s very possible this will be forever, and that the connection that led to this relationship makes him confident for legitimate reasons. Still, it’s OK to focus on today and to ask him to join you. He can keep sweeping you off your feet one week at a time.

I met my now-husband at work. At three months into our relationship, he told me we were going to get married. Being a single mom, I was incredibly hesitant when he said that (especially since the only time he met my son is when I brought him into the office when his day care lost power). We waited until after two years of dating to get engaged and had a two-year engagement. No need to rush, but if he loves you and your children, let him.

It doesn’t really matter how fast or slow you move, there is no guarantee that you won’t end up getting hurt. That said, you don’t have to be at the same level of feelings at the exact moment as him. It’s great that he feels the way he does, but if you find he is pressuring you to go all in with him before you’re ready, you need to tell him that.

Hey, just because he says he’s head-over-heels and wants to SOMEDAY marry you, doesn’t mean it’s happening anytime soon. From what you describe as your past timeline with him and current dating, it is not rushed at all. Calm down and enjoy what sounds like a nice start to a solid relationship. Don’t create a problem where there is none.

At the start of a good relationship it’s hard not to daydream about the future. It’s only a big problem if he’s too focused on it, or wants to actually get married quickly. Ask for space if you need it.

I told my wife the same thing about three months into dating. We’ve been together six years, with four of those being married. So, yes ... it is possible —sometimes guys just know. Don’t feel the pressure to reciprocate the feelings. It’s OK if you need to process that and spend more time with this person before entering into that space.

^Heck, when we were dating, my wife broke up with me in August and knew she was ready to marry me in September. I wasn’t so convinced. But in the end, she was right.

