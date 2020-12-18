Boston ends parking ban — and 48-hour space-saver clock starts ticking as region cleans up

The long-duration storm, the first of this winter season, dropped dropped 12.7 inches on Boston, breaking the one-day record set in 2013. Worcester, Providence and Hartford also set new one-day totals, the weather service said.

Boston’s snow emergency ended at 7 a.m. Friday, schools reopened for those receiving in-person instruction, and the 48 hour clock started removing space savers from shoveled parking spaces in the wake of Thursday’s storm.

Boston residents who moved into parking garages with discounted rates during the emergency must leave by 9 a.m. Friday, when garages can start charging regular rates again, the city said.

“I’d like to thank the people of Boston for their great compliance with the snow emergency and parking ban,” Walsh said in a statement. “I ask everyone to keep up the good work and continue to keep sidewalks and pedestrian ramps in front of your properties clear. This is a great way to help make your neighborhood safer and more accessible for everyone, especially for older residents and those with disabilities.”

On Thursday, Walsh told the Globe that the city’s parking space rule is straightforward - if you clear a spot, it’s yours for 48 hours from the time the emergency order is lifted.

Space savers remain banned in the South End, according to City Hall.

Other communities around Massachusetts also lifted emergency parking bans triggered by the storm that arrived Wednesday and departed late Thursday afternoon,

That weather system has passed, but was replaced by some of the coldest temperatures in Boston and the region this season, and the National Weather Service cautioned that second-day shoveling will not be an easy task.

Provincetown is expected to be among the warmest spots in the state Friday peaking at 36 degrees; elsewhere it will remain below freezing throughout the day, forecasters wrote.

The MBTA has resumed services stopped or slowed by the storm, but also cautions that service reductions linked to the coronavirus epidemic remain in place.

Snow showers are possible across parts of Cape Cod and the skies will be overcast Friday morning, but are set to clear later. The weekend promises to be dry, the weather service said.

The storm blanketed much of the region in white. Parts of New Hampshire and Maine experienced “very high snowfall rates” due to a heavy band of snowfall Thursday morning, according to Maura Casey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

About 2 to 3 feet of snow had fallen on Southwest Maine and Central New Hampshire, she said.

In Vermont, the southern part of the state experienced the greatest accumulations, with 2 to 3 feet of snow, according to Andrea LaRocca, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Some towns in the area reported “really impressive” amounts, including Ludlow and Peru, which both saw upward of 44 inches, she said.

Staff writers Travis Andersen, Brittany Bowker, Stan Grossfeld, and Emily Sweeney and correspondents Matt Berg and Adam Sennott contributed to this report.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.





















