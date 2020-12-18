Cadet program, which authorities hope will help diversify the Boston Fire Department, moves forward on Beacon Hill

“The passage of our legislation to create a Boston Fire Cadet Program is a victory for our commitment to equity in Boston,” said Walsh. “We’ll continue to take steps to create opportunities for all Bostonians and ensure our firefighters represent the residents of the city they serve.”

The state Senate on Friday passed the home-rule petition that would allow the program, and the request now heads to Governor Charlie Baker. A Baker spokesman said Friday that the governor will carefully review the legislation, which Mayor Martin J. Walsh of Boston praised in a statement.

A fire cadet program that proponents say will help diversify the Boston Fire Department, which has come under scrutiny in recent years for being dominated by white men , is one step closer to final approval.

Walsh indicated over the summer that a fire cadet program would be among the first such initiatives in the country. How much change it will bring to a department that has been faulted for a lack of racial diversity and a male-dominant culture remains to be seen. Of the department’s 1,474 firefighters, 410 are people of color and only 19 are women, city authorities said Friday. Black, Latino, and Asian residents constitute a majority of Boston’s population.

Under the program, the head of the Fire Department could appoint “any qualified citizen resident of Boston between the ages of 18 and 25 to the position of fire cadet.” It would exempt cadets from classification under the civil service laws that govern firefighter hiring. Earlier this year, a department spokesman said civil service regulations, such as a preference for military veterans, can limit a department’s ability to add diversity to its ranks.

The measure would regulate the cadet’s employment conditions and limit them to administrative work. The fire commissioner would be responsible for deciding when the city accepts fire cadets and how many are taken on. There is a yearly cap limiting cadet appointments to 33 percent of fire department appointments , according to Walsh’s office.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards, a proponent of a fire cadet program, welcomed the news about the proposal.

“This program will help make the Boston Fire Department look like Boston,” she said.

John R. Soares, president of Local 718, a union that represents Boston firefighters, said his members are not opposed to a cadet program, adding that the organization is hopeful that it will be a “good thing.”

“We want the city kids,” he said. “’We want city jobs for city kids.”

Still, he said he has some questions about the initiative, including whether the cadets would be union members. He said the union and city officials “need to sit down and collectively bargain something that could work.”

“We’re not trying to lose bargained jobs,” he said.

John “Jack” Dempsey, the city’s fire commissioner, said the legislation gives the department, which dates back to 1678, “another tool within its toolbox for its recruitment and hiring efforts.”

“We look forward to working with the city administration and the union to create and implement a model fire cadet program for Boston and the fire service,” Dempsey said in a statement.

The fire cadet proposal is modeled after a similar program with the Boston Police Department. Since it was reinstated, the program has had two classes of graduates, which were composed of more than 60 percent people of color, according to the Walsh administration.

The Beacon Hill development came days after the Boston City Council passed a measure that would modify civil service rules to include a preference for Boston high school graduates to diversity the Boston police force. Like the fire cadet proposal, that initiative needs State House approval.

The Globe reported earlier this year that the city's force has become slightly more white as the city's population has become less so in recent years.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.