COVID-19 troubles not the only problems facing Globe Santa families

“Life hasn’t been easy for my resilient, strong, kind, smart and so loving boys,” a mother of two from Dorchester wrote.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a source of sadness and disruption for many this year, it is hardly the only trouble faced by families seeking help from Globe Santa.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking need this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

“Unfortunately we are homeless once again during the holiday season at no fault of their own,” the mother wrote.

‘I’m finalizing my divorce by leaving an abusive relationship cycle behind through therapy and support, going back to school and trying to connect the dots and build back a life and future for my children,” she explained.

She wrote that the income she now has leaves her with barely enough to survive. So she is seeking help from Globe Santa “so that my children will have an enjoyable holiday season.”

“My children deserve the best,” she wrote. “So well behaved and mannerly — deserving — with no bias of a mother’s love. Just perfect.”

She will get help from Globe Santa as will thousands of other families seeking aid.

They are people like the mother from a town north of Boston who wrote that she lost her bartender job and is struggling financially because of the pandemic in a year when her family has also been dealing with an even more terrible tragedy.

The woman wrote that her 27-year-old brother — her young son’s uncle — committed suicide this year in the family home.

“We are all having a rough time this year trying to come back from it,” the mother wrote. “The holidays will be tough as it is.”

Globe Santa will provide gifts for her son in hopes of adding a bit of joy to the family’s Christmas.

The Globe took over the program from the shuttered Boston Post in 1956 and since then Globe Santa has raised more than $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater so please consider giving by mail or at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com.