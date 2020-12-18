‘Do you know Doug Johnson?’: The story behind a Globe advertisement looking for a long-lost friend

At first, he pushed it aside. But weeks later, while visiting friends in Provincetown — where he once shared a vacation with his long-lost companion — those fond recollections rushed back again. He knew he had to find him.

It had been decades since the 83-year-old drifted back to that time in his life. But like so many people during these strange times, he began reflecting on life, loss, and what could have been.

Wayne Stork was sitting on the couch alone inside of his 14,000-square-foot Pennsylvania home several months ago when a faraway memory passed across his mind: whatever happened to the handsome man, the one who looked like Clark Kent, whom he befriended in the summer of 1962 but sadly lost touch with?

“It was in the outer reaches of my mind, but once I was in Provincetown, I thought ‘I should do this,’ ” said the retired investment banker. “My friends thought I was crazy, too. But, hey, why not?”

This month, Stork ran legal notices in two newspapers, including The Boston Globe, on Wednesday, that described his wistful search under a simple, curious headline — “Do you know Doug Johnson?”

The small notice — a long-shot attempt at rekindling a brief friendship formed more than half a century ago — identified Stork by name and offered up a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that could lead to Johnson’s whereabouts. It was spotted tucked away in the digital version of the paper by a Globe reporter and by freelance journalist Megan Johnson, who shared it on Twitter.

“Doug was a teacher in Newark in the early 1960s,” the notice read. “Doug put teaching on hold when he enlisted in the Navy in the early ’60s. When Doug was discharged, he moved to Cambridge, Mass., and rented an apartment on Commonwealth Ave. This was the last time I saw him ... the years flew by and I recently retired. I would like to renew my friendship with Doug, but I have to find him first.”

The advertisement asked anyone with details to call a 1-800 number with a direct extension. It connects to a representative with “HeirSearch,” a company that helps locate heirs for legal matters.

In interviews this week, Stork said he enlisted “HeirSearch” at the suggestion of his lawyer. But the advertisements were his idea, in the hope that someone might help reconnect him with his past acquaintance.

“For no reason this came into my mind, the whole of it, all at once,” Stork said. “I asked friends what to do and two-thirds say forget about it. The other third says, reluctantly, ‘Well, go ahead.’ ”

But after the advertisements ran recently, Stork’s nostalgic pursuit took a complicated turn. Stork, who grew up in Brockton and graduated from Brown University, said he feared he hadn’t recalled his friend’s name correctly after so many years. He also realized there’s no Commonwealth Avenue in Cambridge, as mentioned in the notice. Stork said his friend actually lived at that address in Boston.

“I was convinced it was [Doug Johnson] but now I have no idea,” he said. “I have a very good memory. I can’t believe I made this mistake, but apparently I did.”

While the name may have escaped him, the details about his friend’s employment as a teacher in Newark do not. Nor do the fond memories from the summer of 1962 when they first met, he said.

Stork was living in Philadelphia at the time. After being fired from a job in New York City, he was fortunate to land a job with then-Delaware Investments, but had a few weeks before he started.

He met Doug during his time off and they immediately clicked. Soon, they were headed to Provincetown and other parts of Stork’s home state to enjoy a carefree summer stretch together.

“I met him and befriended him and suggested, ‘Let’s go up to where I lived in New England,’ ” Stork recalled. “We sort of bummed around for several weeks. He was very interesting, very smart, very friendly — we did a lot of things. I remember going to different places and swimming; I went to my hometown in Brockton.”

Stork, whose husband died last year, said the relationship with Doug never became romantic. But he remembers that his friend was one of the most handsome people he had ever met, so much so that people at the school where he worked referred to him as “Superman.”

“He could have been a double for Clark Kent,” Stork said. “He would have made a good model.”

A few weeks after they returned from the trip, Doug called and told him that he planned to leave teaching to enlist in the Navy. Time passed, and the two friends briefly fell out of touch.

But sometime in 1965, Stork said his friend reached out again. He invited Stork to visit him in Boston, where he was living. While doing business in the city, Stork went by his friend’s “swanky” apartment on Commonwealth Avenue to catch up.

“I think we spent a few hours talking and I left and said, ‘Well, I’ll keep in touch.’ And that was it,” Stork said.

Stork said he loved spending time with his friend and isn’t quite sure why he didn’t reach out again. His job at the Philadelphia investment firm was demanding and Stork rose to its pinnacle, becoming chairman and chief executive of Delaware Management Holdings Inc. and chief investment officer of Delaware Investment Advisers before retiring in 1998, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Days became months, months became years, and he never kept that promise to stay in touch after parting ways on Commonwealth Avenue. Looking back, he feels deep regret.

“I brushed it off in Boston all those many years ago,” said Stork, who lives on an expansive 100-acre property flush with gardens in Doylestown, Penn., which he recently sold so he can move to a smaller place in Florida. “I feel so guilty for having just walked away.”

Stork’s next move is to reach out to the school districts in Newark to see if he can possibly obtain a list of names of male teachers who resigned in the early 1960s. He’s certain if he could see his friend’s name on paper, he would recognize it, like the other memories. He also plans to run a new advertisement if he finds more information, and hopes media attention might aid in his search.

Those fond memories of younger days didn’t come rushing back by mere chance, Stork believes.

“It sounds all cuckoo, but why did this suddenly come into my mind?” he said. “If it came into my mind this strongly to do these kinds of things, then maybe there is a reason why it did.”

Stork, who lives with three dogs, two cats, and two parakeets, said it was a mixture of things that took him back to that magical summer. The grief from the unexpected loss of his husband last year. The pandemic’s inexorable pull into the past. The nagging question, “Is he OK?”

But his recent trip to Provincetown stirred something in him. With nothing to lose, he’s determined to find his old friend and make up for lost time.

“It’s never too late,” he said. “And that’s what it’s all about. It’s never too late to try.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.