Gov. Baker wont get vaccinated on TV, says frontline workers are more important

The governor’s comments come as the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived at Massachusetts hospitals, with many healthcare workers getting vaccinated on camera to attest to the safety of the shot, which must be taken in two doses.

“We talked a little bit about the idea of doing a public vaccination,” Baker told reporters during his regular State House briefing. “And I think we came to the conclusion that there are plenty of people who can do public vaccinations who would be a lot more important than me.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that he doesn’t plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in front of the TV cameras, telling reporters that frontline healthcare workers who have received the first dose publicly are setting a much more compelling example.

Baker, 64, listed a few types of workers who can and have instilled confidence in the vaccine by getting the shot publicly.

“I would argue that the folks who work in our public health hospitals, who’ve gotten vaccinated, fall into that category,” Baker said. “The folks who work at our hospitals generally and in our healthcare system generally getting vaccinated is a lot more important than me. And frankly, a lot more meaningful, I think, to most people.”

In a stroke of self-deprecation, Baker went on to say that elected officials don’t really move the needle on this issue as much as public health professionals anyway.

“We saw some survey that basically said that elected public officials, you know, on a list of people you would be most likely to believe with respect to the value of a vaccine -- and the safety and efficacy and all the rest -- if the list started up here with like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, elected officials were down here somewhere,” Baker said, raising his hand up high when he referenced Fauci and then lowering it nearly to the floor when he mentioned politicians.

Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have all said they are willing to get a COVID-19 immunization — once deemed safe by infectious disease experts — and do so publicly in order to build public trust around the novel vaccine.

